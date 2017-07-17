Emerson Theater Collaborative announces Summer Youth Theater production of ‘Stolen Fire’

Students of the Emerson Theater Collaborative announces the production of Stolen Fire, a play written by Cate Mullen, produced by Sedona resident, Camilla Ross and directed by Rim Rock resident Breinne Reeder.

The show featuring five students, ages 6-11, and four adult actors, premieres on July 28, 2017. The play is “Produced by special arrangement with YouthPLAYS (www.YouthPLAYS.com).”

The ETC Summer Youth Theater Camp had the students learning the dynamics of theater, creating their own props, costumes and understanding the Native American Story “Stolen Fire.”

Stolen Fire is a tale of a Coyote Trickster, but with a unique twist to the traditional plot. Coyote steals fire, and fire -- with all its strengths and weaknesses -- plays an essential role. The narrator of the play interacts with the audience while highlighting the concepts of peace and war, cooperation and greed. Approximate Running Time: 60 minutes. The cast includes: Kaya Kenney, Luna Kenney, Zen Polansky, Adahlia Witteman, Skyrah Wilmer, Standswithbear, Songbird, Alissa Barry Tyler, and Audrey Young.

The Emerson Theater Collaborative will present Stolen Fire on July 28, 7 p.m., and July 29, 2 p.m., at the Sedona United Methodist Church, (110 Indian Cliffs Road, Sedona).



Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for students. For more information go to www.emersontheatercollaborative.org and click on Shows and Events Sedona, AZ or call (860) 705-9711. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of the performances.

Camilla Ross (producer) is the current president and co-founder of the Emerson Theater Collaborative, and a graduate of Emerson College in Boston. She is former Emerson College Alumni board member, and teaches online business courses at Three Rivers Community College as an adjunct instructor. As an actress, she was seen most recently performing Harriet Tubman in Lisa Giordano’s Harriet Tubman’s Dream for the co-production of “Freedom Trail” with the Farmington Valley Chorale in Farmington and Simsbury, CT and at Sturbridge Village for their “Freedom Week.” She is excited to bring Summer Youth Theatre to Sedona and really enjoys living amongst the red rocks of Sedona.

Breinne Reeder (Director) is a graduate student at the University of Michigan, studying Diversity and Social Justice in Higher Education. She has directed numerous productions including Legally Blonde: The Musical, Noises Off!, The Scarlet Letter and an original musical she wrote, StageStruck.

Audrey Young (Bear) Audrey is a graduate from Northern Arizona University receiving her degree in Theatre with a minor in Psychology. Prior to moving to Flagstaff, Audrey was born and raised in Tucson, Arizona and did productions with Arizona Repertory Theatre and Arizona Theatre Company which included The Miracle Worker and Chicago.

Standswithbear (Narrator) has been a professional Musician, Author, and Speaker for over 20 years as a Rock musician and a prolific Native American flutist nominated twice at the Native E Music Awards for his unique compositions. He has performed at many Native American Pow Wows and gatherings, Meditation Circles, as well as weddings and Events.

Alissa Barry Tyler (Coyote) has been in front of and behind the camera for television since 2001. She produces and hosts Cars From A Woman’s Perspective, an automotive-lifestyle TV show that airs on Comcast in Colorado, Michigan, Indiana and Utah. She’s casted for shows on Travel Channel, and has worked on reality shows and national TV commercials.

Song Bird (Great Spirit) Song Bird Grand Mother is a Modern-Day Medicine Woman who bridges the wisdom of the East and West for Mind, Body, and Spirit healing. Born with intuitive gifts of seeing and connecting with Spirit, counseling, and teaching, she is a loving and strong guide who teaches how to live from the heart, embody personal power, and inspire global change.

Sedona United Methodist Church provided the space for the Summer Youth Theatre Camp and Yavapai School Council provides breakfast and lunch to students daily.

