Festival presents Stage Russia’s ‘Eugene Onegin’ on screen

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to continue its Stage Russia series on Sunday, July 23 with the award-winning “Eugene Onegin”.

There will be one show at 3 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Eugene Onegin” has often been referred to as an encyclopedia of 19th century Russian life. Rimas Tuminas’ reimagining unfolds in the memory and imagination of Pushkin’s characters. The images are split between past and present, between reality and imagination.

There are two Onegins on stage: The mature one recalling the events of a quarter century earlier, and the second, younger one who takes part in them. There are two Lenskys on stage as well: The young Lensky as he was during the events which led to his death in a duel, and the second an imaginary white-haired companion of Onegin, the one whom Lensky could have become had he not been killed.

The scale of the production constantly shifts from noisy celebrations to secluded contemplation, from crowd scenes to lonely recollections, all of which are drawn together from the past just like the fragments of Tatyana’s love letter, framed and hung on the wall, looming next to and above Onegin’s arm-chair.

A production referred to as “exuberant, indelible and arrestingly beautiful” by the New York Times, The Vakhtangov Theatre’s “Eugene Onegin”, starring the incomparable Sergey Makovetskiy in the title role, is a sumptuous work that will leave you with enough beautiful memories and images to last a lifetime.

“An anguished, exuberant play...indelible wordless moments...arrestingly beautiful.” — New York Times

“One of the most extraordinary nights at the theater I have ever known.” — The Telegraph

Presented in Russian with English subtitles.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.