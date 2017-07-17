Film Festival presents ‘The Journey’ and ‘The Book of Henry’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premieres of “The Journey” (starring Timothy Spall and Colm Meaney) and “The Book of Henry” (starring Naomi Watts and Sarah Silverman) showing July 21-27 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

THE JOURNEY

Life made them enemies. Politics made them adversaries. One journey made them friends.

“The Journey” is the gripping account of how two men from opposite sides of the political spectrum came together to change the course of history.

In 2006, amidst the ongoing, decades-lssong conflict in Northern Ireland, representatives from the two warring factions meet for negotiations. In one corner is Ian Paisley (Timothy Spall), the deeply conservative British loyalist; in the other is Martin McGuinness (Colm Meaney), a former Irish Republican Army leader who has devoted his life to the cause of Irish reunification. Opposites in every way, the two men at first seem to have little chance of ever finding common ground.

Over the course of an impromptu, detour-filled car ride through the Scottish countryside, each begins to see the other less as an enemy, and more as an individual—a breakthrough that promises to at last bring peace to the troubled region.

Driven by two virtuoso central performances, “The Journey” is a more-relevant-than-ever reminder of how simple humanity can overcome political division. John Hurt and Freddie Highmore costar in the film.

“The Journey” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 21-27. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, July 21, 22 and 25; and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 23, 26 and 27.

THE BOOK OF HENRY

Never leave things undone.

Sometimes things are not always what they seem, especially in the small suburban town where the Carpenter family lives.

Single suburban mother Susan Carpenter (Naomi Watts) works as a waitress at a diner, alongside feisty family friend Sheila (Sarah Silverman). Her younger son Peter (Jacob Tremblay) is a playful 8-year-old. Taking care of everyone and everything in his own unique way is Susan’s older son Henry (Jaeden Lieberher), age 11.

Protector to his adoring younger brother and tireless supporter of his often self-doubting mother – and, through investments, of the family as a whole – Henry blazes through the days like a comet.

Susan discovers that the family next door, which includes Henry’s kind classmate Christina (Maddie Ziegler), has a dangerous secret – and that Henry has devised a surprising plan to help. As his brainstormed rescue plan for Christina takes shape in thrilling ways, Susan finds herself at the center of it. “The Book of Henry” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 21-27. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, July 21, 22 and 25; and 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 24, 26 and 27.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.