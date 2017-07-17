Goldenstein Gallery celebrates National Day of the Cowboy

Grab your boots and hat, and head out to Goldenstein Gallery Saturday and Sunday July 22 and 23 for their celebration of the National Day of the Cowboy! One of the country’s most iconic symbols, the American Cowboy and Cowgirl has long seized imaginations across the globe.



It is the cherished heritage of the American West and the archetypal spirit of these heroes that captivated Goldenstein Gallery artist David DeVary and inspired him to create his acclaimed quintessential series “Cowboys and Cowgirls with Attitude.”

DeVary paints introspective, idealized and sometimes, provocative figures, capturing and combining the good feelings associated with the western legend and the American Dream.

His use of bright yellow slickers, often black hats that shield the eyes, worn, antique chaps and the cowboy’s own natural body language helps create a striking, unique, almost ethereal portrait of the American cowboy and cowgirl.

He recognizes them as American icons and paints them as such using gold, silver or copper leaf, much like the icon painters of old. This contemporary work captures the values of the West with interest, beauty and sense of good being.

He says of his work “I’m not painting history; rather, I’m trying to capture the feeling, strength or confidence of the American West. Like the traditional Western artist, I’m fascinated with this romanticized, idealistic West.”

DeVary came to the painter’s life rather late in life. He grew up in southern Illinois in the 1950s, the son of a sheet-metal worker whose mantra was “You don’t want to be like me.” But he idolized his father. Uneducated in the formal sense of the word, Lee DeVary, his father, tried to make up for his lack of schooling by exposing his kids to “culture.” When he showed an interest and talent in drawing at an early age, his father drove the family north to visit the Chicago Art Institute, a trip that would prove to be both formative and informative.

It was a big step, but in 1989 he quit his job, sold his house, and moved with his wife and baby daughter to the Southwest to give Art a chance. In the midst of that first hectic month that his father passed away, “I didn’t know how to mourn,” DeVary says.

So he threw himself completely into his art, and his very first painting was of his father. “I had a photo of my dad as a young man standing in front of his Model T truck. I painted him like that and added gold leaf behind him, making an icon out of the picture. I called it “Vanishing American.” “It dawned on me that cowboys are vanishing Americans too.”

But rather than painting them realistically, riding the range or roping cows, DeVary’s vision is a highly romanticized one. He continues, “I want to capture the spirit of the American Dream, to evoke the hero in all of us.”

Pieces from his “Cowboys and Cowgirls with Attitude” series have been featured in over a dozen Museum Exhibitions and permanently on display at three: Rockwell Museum of Western Art, Corning, New York, NY; Booth Western Art Museum, Cartersville, GA; Denver Art Museum, Denver, CO.

Join Goldenstein Gallery Saturday and Sunday July 22 and 23 as they celebrate the Cowboy Way and honor those who made the West as we know it through the vision of their artists. In addition to DeVary, this weekend Goldenstein Gallery will also feature the sculpted bells of Cheston Trammel created from found objects from Arizona history.

