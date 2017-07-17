The Indie Bestseller List: July 19, 2017

The Indie Bestseller List
American Booksellers Assn.
HARDCOVER FICTION
Camino Island, John Grisham
Into the Water, Paula Hawkins
Magpie Murders, Anthony Horowitz
A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy
The Force, Don Winslow
Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman
The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
The Identicals, Elin Hilderbrand
The Little French Bistro, Nina George
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken
Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris
The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
Option B, Sheryl Sandberg, Adam Grant
Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body, Roxane Gay
You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me, Sherman Alexie
Make Your Bed, William H. McRaven
Hue 1968, Mark Bowden
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood
The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware
Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly
A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman
The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapeana
Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi
The Nest, Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney
Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder
White Trash, Nancy Isenberg
No Is Not Enough, Naomi Klein
The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman
On Trails: An Exploration, Robert Moor
Invisible Influence, Jonah Berger
Originals, Adam Grant
Evicted, Matthew Desmond
The Genius of Birds, Jennifer Ackerman
MASS MARKET
The Gunslinger, Stephen King
Night School, Lee Child
American Gods, Neil Gaiman
1984, George Orwell
See Me, Nicholas Sparks
Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham
Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty
Chaos, Patricia Cornwell
Missing, James Patterson, Kathryn Fox
The Husband’s Secret, Liane Moriarty
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
Wonder, R.J. Palacio
The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill
Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.)
Drama, Raina Telgemeier
Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier
Sisters, Raina Telgemeier
Roller Girl, Victoria Jamieson
Smile, Raina Telgemeier
The War That Saved My Life, Kimberly Brubaker Bradley
Fish in a Tree, Lynda Mullaly Hunt
YOUNG ADULT
Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon
13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher
The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas
Once and for All, Sarah Dessen
The Book Thief, Markus Zusak
The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon
The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie
The Fault in Our Stars, John Green
Crazy House, James Patterson
Alex and Eliza: A Love Story, Melissa de la Cruz
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, Chelsea Clinton, Alexandra Boiger (Illus.)
Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.)
Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.)
Where’s Waldo? 30th Anniversary Edition, Martin Handford
Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.)
Little Excavator, Anna Dewdney
The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle
Where’s Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection, Martin Handford
Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak
Where’s Waldo Now?, Martin Handford