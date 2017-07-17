New Movies: July 19, 2017

Dunkirk

Warner Bros.

Director: Christopher Nolan

Writer: Christopher Nolan

Producers: Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan, et al.

Cast: Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Aneurin Barnard, Fionn Whitehead, et. al.

Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire, Canada, and France are surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II.

Rated PG-13 for intense war experience and some language.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

STX Entertainment

Director: Luc Besson

Writers: Pierre Christin, Jean-Claude Mézières

Producers: Luc Besson, et al.

Cast: Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen, Ethan Hawke, Emilie Livingston, Aymeline Valade, Rutger Hauer, John Goodman, et. al.

A dark force threatens Alpha, a vast metropolis and home to species from a thousand planets. Special operatives Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.

Rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action, suggestive material and brief language.