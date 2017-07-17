Ramsey’s and Verde Scents: A Customer Focused Partnership

In a world where impersonal, online interaction is common, two creative Verde Valley business owners have come together to provide one-of-a-kind products and services and a genuine focus on customer service. Susan Obijiski, co- owner of Ramsey’s Rocks and Minerals and Cathy Espere, owner of Verde Scents manage two very different types of businesses with one common goal: to delight customers with beautiful, functional, creative products.

“We focus on giving our customers something unique and personal, with jewelry repairs and custom jewelry creations,” says, Susan Obijiski, co-owner of Ramsey’s.”And we help customers find that elusive specimen or piece. Our workshops and metaphysical consulting, and custom stone pouches are designed to give each person what they need and want.”

Susan and Cathy collaborate to offer unique products for sale in the Ramsey’s store. Cathy brings her artistic skills and creativity to the items she makes for sale at Verde Scents, and she works with Susan to create signature colors and themes for hand-painted dishes, and signature scents and colors for non-GMO soy candles with essential oils. Their most recent collaboration resulted in healing gift bags with custom candles, totem stones, healing stone pouches, and affirmations to address specific goals, with custom themes available on request.

“I love to create products that merge art with functionality,” says Cathy Espere, owner of Verde Scents. “My focus is on top of the line ingredients, hand painted, one-of-a-kind containers, and on great customer service. We will even refill your beautiful containers when they are empty because, above all else, we want our customers to be happy! “

Customer buying behavior and needs may change, but one thing is always true. People want to feel that they matter! Customers want to find something unique, something intriguing; something that speaks to them and makes them happy.

Susan says, “We want to give our customers the attention they deserve and an experience they will remember and appreciate.”

Ramsey’s Rocks and Minerals offers minerals, fossils, crystals, unique jewelry, custom products and services, and evening workshops. Ramsey’s is open Mon-Sat 10-5, Sun by appointment. 150 SR 179 STE 6, Sedona, 928-204-2075, www.ramseyssedona.com.

Verde Scents creates hand-painted candles, dishware, vases and more. Visit www.verdescents.com or contact Verde Scents at 928-202-3497 to find a list of local retailers that carry Verde Scents products, or to place an order.