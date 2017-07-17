Reno and Sheila dish up bluegrass at Thanks A Latte

Reno and Sheila McCormick have been playing down-to-earth bluegrass, folk, country, and western music together since the 1980s.

From Colorado to California to Arizona they have played at festivals, fairs, clubs and gatherings.

This duo features hot flatpicking by Reno on his Martin guitar while Sheila keeps the beat on the upright bass. Reno sings lead, with Sheila also taking her turn as lead vocalist.

Tight vocal harmonies and inventive instrumentals are the hallmarks of these seasoned musicians.

Reno is a multi-instrumentalist who also plays fiddle, dobro, mandolin and banjo. He has been playing guitar since he was a teenager. Now in his 60’s he continues the lifelong pursuit of mastering his instrument and progressing in his abilities on all the various instruments he plays.

Since moving to the Verde Valley 12 years ago, Reno and Sheila have performed as a duo and as members of bands at Flagstaff’s Pickin’ in the Pines Bluegrass and Acoustic Music Festival, Prescott Bluegrass Festival, Tres Rios Nature Festival and Alpine Bluegrass Festival, to name a few.

They have also performed at The Blazin’ M Ranch in Cottonwood, and like to include some cowboy tunes in their sets.

Reno and Sheila will be appearing Thursday, July 20th at Thanks A Latte, 348 S. Main Street in Camp Verde, from 7-8:30 pm. (Keep an eye out for a special guest musician.)