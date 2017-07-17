Thunder & Lightnin’ back at The Grasshopper Grill July 20

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, features live entertainment Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Starting at 5:30 P.M., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through this locals’ favorite Cornville restaurant and bar.

The entertainment week kicks off with $5.00 Burger and Beer Tuesdays and the relaxed style of Rick Busbea. Rick offers up a nice mix covering favorites like Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffet. With a winning smile and easy going personality, Rick’s presentation goes down easy and stays with you through the night.

On Thursday July 20th, Thunder & Lightnin’ (and other noise from up the holler) returns from vacation with an evening of Roots-Bluegrass-Americana that is perhaps the hottest pure entertainment ticket in town.

This must-see show features Rob Gibbs’ banjo-guitar-harmonica magic, and Belita Mullinax’s up-the-holler Appalachian fiddle authenticity. Joining in is Steve Estes’ orchestral 12-string guitar, making it no surprise Thunder & Lightnin’ is exciting audiences throughout the region.

Every week they weave a fresh tapestry of grassed-up tunes from mountain, rural and urban genres. Add your favorite songs of all styles, tight three part harmony, a double dose of fun and humor, and you (just like them) will be back again and again.

Friday, July 21st features the truly special D.L. Harrison. D.L.’s performances, understated as they are, draw his audiences in with vocal stylings unlike anyone else in the region.

Being crowned the 2016 Prescott Idol Champion is a testament to just that. With unmistakable influences from Motown, D.L. seamlessly crisscrosses musical genres. Of course, it takes more than just a great singing presentation to stand up as a complete performer. D.L. delivers there, too, with solid guitar accompaniment and a particularly strong interpersonal connection with his listeners.

July 22nd, Saturday, June 25th, treat yourself to arguably one of the most accomplished guitarists anywhere. Jimmy Dufresne’s influence over the years has been central to the development of live music excellence in the Verde Valley. There is no style hasn’t mastered ranging from rock, funk, country and jazz. He has performed solo and led some of the region’s most popular bands. In this setting expect almost anything – delivered in a light jazzy mode. No need to be showy here. The show is in his instrumental mastery. If you like guitar, you’ll love Jimmy Dufresne.

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Rd., Cornville. (928) 649-9211