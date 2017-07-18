Camp Verde council to hold public hearing before approving budget

CAMP VERDE – At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will hold a special session and public hearing for comments on the proposed fiscal year 2017-2018 budget.

Following the meeting, council is expected to approve the budget.

A copy of the agendas can be found at www.campverde.az.gov/town-council-agenda-2017.

A copy of the proposed tentative budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 can be found at: www.campverde.az.gov/wp-content/uploads/2010/08/FY18-Proposed-Final-Budget-7-19-172.pdf

Council will then hold its regular session at 6:30 p.m.

Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

Essential home repairs

In regular session council could approve a resolution that would authorize submitting one or more applications for state housing funds through the Home Investment Partnership Program and State Housing Funds, to help Camp Verde homeowners who need help with their essential home repairs.

Through the Arizona Department of Housing, the Town of Camp Verde has an Oct. 12 deadline to apply for the $275,000 grant.

The Town’s Community Development Department will look to immediately identify people who need assistance, according to Community Development Director Carmen Howard.

To apply, go to the Town of Camp Verde’s website at www.campverde.az.gov and go to the Community Development page, where there is an application that can be downloaded.

Applications are also available at the Community Development Department, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 108.

For more information, call Carmen Howard, Community Development director, at 928-554-0054, or email Carmen.Howard@campverde.az.gov.

