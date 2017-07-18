Cornfest comes to an end

David Russell with the Town of Camp Verde’s Maintenance Department takes down banners promoting the town’s 26th annual Cornfest, which took place July 14-15 in downtown Camp Verde. Camp Verde Promotions purchased at least 625 ears of corn from Hauser and Hauser Farm in Camp Verde. “I think we had one of the best attended Cornfest,” says Nikki Miller, vice president of Camp Verde Promotions.

Photo Gallery 2017 Cornfest Friday and Saturday, Camp Verde’s annual Cornfest was the same it has been for the past 26 years, with corn, more corn and even more corn, as well as live music, vendors, arts and crafts, food and drinks, fun and games. (Photos by Bill Helm)