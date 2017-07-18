What's Happening: July 19, 2017

Verde Valley Military Service Park flag auction

The flags retired from the park on Memorial Day weekend were offered through mail-in bids. The winning bidders were Tom Hurkett from Minerals Research, Inc. for the United States Flag, Jody White from Northern Arizona Construction Services for the U.S. Navy flag, Milton Cruver for the U.S. Marine Corps flag, Joni Cruver for the U.S. Coast Guard flag, and Terrie Frankel for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army flags.

They were presented with Certificates of Authenticity, attesting that the flags flew over the Park from Veterans Day 11/11/2015 to Memorial Day 5/27/2017.

Cottonwood Chamber mixer planned Thursday at new location

Visit the new Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce offices & Visitor Center during the July chamber mixer Thursday, July 20, 6-8 p.m., at 849 Cove Parkway Ste B & C.

Admission: Members $8, Non-Members $10

Jackpot: $200 (Must be present to win)

Promote your business: Please bring a raffle prize

Call 634-7593.

Back-to-school backpack giveaway at Verizon

TCC, the Verizon Wireless retailer at 960 S Main St Suite C, Cottonwood, will have a backpack giveaway Sunday, July 23, 1-4 p.m. There will be approximately 350 backpacks with school supplies to give away. The backpacks are completely free, one per child and the child must be present to receive a backpack.

Birthday at Tuzigoot National Monument

The National Park Service and the Clarkdale Historical Society would like to invite the public to Tuzigoot National Monument’s 78th birthday party on Tuesday, July 25th from 6-8 p.m. If you would like to join us for this celebration, please RSVP by calling our visitor center at 928-634-5564 no later than July 22nd.

Refreshments will be served at 6:00 pm and the pueblo trail will remain open until 7:00 pm. At 7:00, we will have a featured guest, Dennis Coon, share family stories that highlight the connection between the historic Clarkdale and the excavation of Tuzigoot Pueblo.

Rod Timanus, author of “Images of America: Tuzigoot National Monument,” will also be signing autographs of his book. Mr. Timanus is a local author and has written several books on the history of the Verde Valley.

This event will be free to the public. Western National Parks Association is helping us celebrate by offering a 15% discount off your entire purchase in our bookstore all day long!

For a safe and fun evening, we advise that visitors wear close toed shoes and bring flashlights. We also expect a warm evening, so bring plenty of water to stay hydrated. Times and dates of this event are subject to change based on weather conditions.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale, AZ. For additional information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

For the latest updates on events and programs, find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TuzigootNPS.

More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 417 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities.

Legion 135 launches squadron for Sons of the American Legion



July 22, 2017, 4:30 p.m., the American Legion Post 135 will launch their first formation meeting of the Sons of the American Legion (S.A.L.) Cornville Squadron 135 at the Clarkdale Royal Order of the Moose located at 1051 S Broadway, Clarkdale, AZ 86324. The meeting will consist of an informal “meet and greet “, with a brief organizational overview of the history, purpose, eligibility and culminate with some of the S.A.L.’s past accomplishments. Coordinator and organizer, Dave Middleswart, is a past S.A.L. member.

In order to charter a squadron, organizers will be looking for 10 new S.A.L. members. The definition of “new” includes prior S.A.L. members who have a lapsed membership of at least one full year and will resume their membership for the 2018 membership year. Once the new member requirement has been met, transfer members will be accepted.



All male descendants, adopted sons and stepsons of members of The American Legion, and male descendants of veterans (male and female veterans) who died in Service during all major wars and the War on Terrorism shall possibly be eligible for membership in the Sons of The American Legion. Additionally, many male veterans who are eligible for membership in The American Legion are also eligible to join the S.A.L. and are welcome to attend the meeting.



The S.A.L. also referred to as “Sons” was created in 1932 as an organization within The American Legion. Together, members of The American Legion, The American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of The American Legion make up what is known as The Legion Family.



All three organizations place high importance on preserving our American traditions and values, improving the quality of life for our nation’s children, caring for veterans and their families, and perhaps most importantly, teaching the fundamentals of good citizenship.

Sons have always assisted Legionnaires with Legion Family programs. The Legion Family boasts a combined total membership of nearly 4.2 million members.



Since 1988, The Sons have raised more than $6.9 million for The American Legion Child Welfare Foundation (CWF). According to Chuck Treat, the Dept. of Arizona Sons of the American Legion Detachment Adjutant, “this year, Arizona Sons donated approximately $110,000. to CWF, and through grants have returned approximately half of that back to Arizona in programs that directly benefited children veterans and our communities.

For more information concerning the event or the organization please contact Jim Strande, Post 135 S.A. L. Liaison, at 928-649-3374.

Bring books to concert to help launch re-opening of Clark Memorial Library

Beginning with July 29’s Missouri Opry Country Legends, Friends of Clark Memorial Library will have a booth at the free Concerts In The Park where CML supporters can drop off books for the library’s Grand Reopening Book Sale. Book donors will also find the Friends on August 12 (Come Back Buddy), August 26 (Shri Blues Band), and September 9 (Matchbox Twenty Too).

Concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m. Friends from 6:15 or so. Come early and hear the latest installment of the Clark Memorial Library saga.

Also, watch this space for more book, time, and cash donation opportunities around Clarkdale. For more info, contact Jimmy Salmon, or drop a card to Friends of Clark Memorial Library, P.O. Box 301, Clarkdale, AZ 86324.

Mingus on the Hill class reunion Sept. 23

If you attended Mingus on the Hill in Jerome classes 1959 to 1975, you are invited to our multiyear class reunion at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds on September 23, 2017. Cost is $20 per person if paid and registered by September 1st. For info, contact Detta @ 949-290-2872 or Becky @ 928-451-6937

Mary Krigbaum art work on display at library

Local author-artist and photographer Mary Krigbaum is holding a display of her current art at the Cottonwood Public Library. Based on her book, The Powers of the Right Brain. She will teach her style of art at Olli in September. The art on display runs through July 31, 2017. Sample of her current work.

The display of her photography runs through August at the same location.

A Course in Life and Faith: A Bahá’í perspective

The Cottonwood Bahá’í community will host a Course in Life and Faith to be held at the Cottonwood Public Library free to the public. This course will explore the existence of God, the need for religion, the oneness of Mankind, equality of the sexes, economic stability through spiritual solutions and many more topics.

If you are wondering about the path our world is taking, the causes of political strife and economic instability, this course may be for you.

The seventh class will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Cottonwood Public Library from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and will be titled: Economic Stability through Spiritual Solutions.



The Baha’i Faith teaches “the well-being of mankind, its peace and security, are unattainable unless and until its unity is firmly established.” --Baha’u’llah

Sponsored by the Cottonwood Bahá’í community. No fee, no homework, all are welcome. For further information, please call (928) 649-5845 or (928) 274-6289.

15th annual Cottonwood Cooler Golf Challenge

The 15th annual Cottonwood Cooler Golf Challenge will be Saturday, August 5th at Verde Santa Fe Gold club

7 AM Check-In & 8 AM Shotgun Start 3 PM finish

Format: 4 person Step-A-Side

Entry Fee: $100 per player (A portion of the proceeds are donated to sponsor Junior golf in Cottonwood.

Register on pay online at cottonwoodchangeraz.org 928-634-7593 email Christian@cottonwoodchamberaz.org

Sticks & Tones performance at library

The musical duo Sticks and Tones will be performing at the Cottonwood Public Library for the end of Summer Reading Program party for kids of all ages on Tuesday, July 25. Parents and children are welcome. For over 15 years, the duo Sticks and Tones has been inspiring audiences to sing, dance, laugh and play along with ethnic percussion instruments and piano. Each year they create and perform a brand new show for that year’s Summer Library Reading Theme. This year we are proud to present our 2017 show, Build a Better World. The program features a quiz game and lots of instrument-playing, singing, and dancing.

The message of this interactive hour is simple: each of us has gifts we can offer that can help build a better world immediately around us. And what better way to present this message than through music, percussion, and games that engage both the young and old? The program is presented as a quiz-show “How Can You Make a Better World?” with songs that provide the clues to the answers. The audience will sing, dance, participate in the show’s game and perform “on stage” with us.

Who or what is Sticks and Tones? In a nutshell, Henry and Maria Flurry are the husband/wife team who co-founded Sticks and Tones. They are classically-trained musicians with a goofy sense of humor. They specialize in multicultural music, educating children, and having a great time. Henry plays the piano, Maria plays percussion, and both sing when performing together.

Maria is a private music teacher and Principal Timpanist with the Flagstaff Symphony. She has received standing ovations across the country for her performances of the Water Concerto by Tan Dun and Flamenco Concerto by Chris Burton-Jacomé and Henry Flurry. Henry is an award-winning composer and private piano teacher. Yavapai College will be featuring a concert of his orchestral works to kick off its 50th anniversary in August 2018.

For more information, please visit the Sticks and Tones’ website at: www.SticksAndTones.com.

The performance takes place in Library Meeting Room B from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The party will continue until 5 p.m.

The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Final Summer Reading program July 21

Friday, July 21 from 6-8 p.m., join Camp Verde Community Library Youth Services Librarians, Nadia Torabi and Zack Garcia for one final Summer Reading program. Don your swim suit, grab a beach towel and head to Camp Verde Community Pool for an evening of picnicking and swimming. Once again, Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is partnering with the Library to reward the library’s summer reading participants with a free pool party.

By the afternoon of July 12, the 133 people registered to participate in the Summer Reading Program had logged 144,777 minutes of reading which is nearly 2,500 hours of reading. That deserves a celebration! Winners will be announced in each age group and prizes distributed. There will be something for everyone.

Sandwiches, chips, drinks and service will be provided by the library. Everyone is encouraged to bring cookies, cupcakes or brownies to share with others. If stormy weather requires the pool to close, the party will be moved to the Town Gym for a family game night.

To learn more about this or any other program at the Library visit www.cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Artist’s Corner at Cottonwood Library

The Cottonwood Public Library’s Artist’s Corner program is an informal live-art demonstration held on the third Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. The purpose of the program is to inspire patrons to create their own art while also promoting and supporting the wealth of talented local artists in the Verde Valley area. Tuesday, July 18th will feature Henna Body Artist Sakhia Baker.

Baker moved to the Verde Valley in 2001 from Philadelphia, where she was a writer and performing artist. “About 4 years ago, I became interested in Henna (Mehndi) as a Sacred Art form, in response to today’s saturation of tattoo art. Henna, although the predecessor of Tattoo, differs in that it is a temporary body decoration, usually done in a ritualistic style to celebrate Rites of Passage such as marriage and pregnancy. The impermanence of Henna relates to Buddhist Sand Painting as a reminder of the temporal aspect of our existence.

The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Questions about your Social Security?

Join Public Affairs Specialist Jack Burns at the Cottonwood Public Library for this FREE class which will answer questions such as:

• What are the requirements to receive the benefits?

• What are the different filing options?

•What resources/tools can help me decide when to file?

• Can I work and get benefits at the same time?

• Can other family members get benefits if I file?

• How my benefit is calculated (what years are used)?

• How does Medicare fit into my retirement benefits?

• How can I create a personal my Social Security account to see my earnings history and benefit estimates?

This free workshop will take place on Wednesday, July 19 from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Library meeting room. The Cottonwood Public Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Walk-In Clinics for Back to School Immunizations at YCCHS

Yavapai County Community Health Services has arranged a convenient schedule for parents to bring their children in for back-to-school shots before school begins in August.

Children, age 11 and older, who are entering sixth and seventh grades, will be required to have Tdap (Tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) and Meningococcal vaccines for the start of the school year..Cottonwood Clinic10 S. 6thStreet Tuesday July 258:30 a.m, -2:00 p.m.Tuesday August 18:30 a.m, –2:00 p.m.Tuesday August 88:30 a.m. –2:00 p.m.

To schedule an appointment for different dates and times, call: 928-771-3122

For uninsured children, there is an administration fee of $20 per child receiving vaccines. The administration fees can be waived under certain circumstances. YCCHS will bill for insurance.