32 months after crash, Seth Collins case still tied up in court

CAMP VERDE – An evidentiary hearing in the three cases against Seth Lawrence Collins was held July 18 at Yavapai Superior Court in Judge Michael R. Bluff’s courtroom.

In November 2014, Collins’ vehicle allegedly crossed the center line on SR 260 and struck a minivan head-on. He was indicted on 23 charges that included 12 counts of aggravated assault, two counts of endangerment, four counts of aggravated DUI, criminal damage, possession of methamphetamine, possession of diazepam, and two counts of paraphernalia. Five medical helicopters and numerous ground ambulances transported those injured to hospitals in Flagstaff, Phoenix and Cottonwood.

Three witnesses were called to the stand to testify at Tuesday’s hearing: Collins himself, Patti Wortman, the state prosecutor against Collins, and Matthew Springer, Collins’ former attorney. Alex Harris, Collins’ new attorney, questioned him about the plea deal he accepted in October.

Collins testified that he felt coerced into taking the plea deal by his then-attorney, Springer. Collins stated that Springer told him if he refused the plea, he would likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

“I felt totally betrayed by Springer in that moment,” Collins said. He also said that the communication between him and Springer had been poor.

Collins testified that he did not have all the information he had asked for when he accepted the plea. One piece of information included having his blood retested.

Prosecutor Michael Morrison brought Collins’ claims into question during cross-examination. Morrison questioned Collins on whether he had discussed the content of the second plea with Springer.

“We talked on that Friday, yes,” Collins said.

Wortman was second on the stand. She testified that a victim’s medical reports have been available to the defense for over a year.

Morrison continued to show Wortman evidence and asked her whether the documents had been disclosed to the defense. Wortman testified that they had.

Wortman also testified that Springer had fought to lower Collins’ maximum trial sentence “to the bitter end.”

During cross-examination, the defense questioned if Wortman would know whether or not disclosure would reach Collins. Wortman said she only knows what Springer told her.

The State then called Matthew Springer to the stand. Springer said that all disclosure was delivered by mail or dropped off to the jail, either by Springer personally or by an assistant. The only evidence that Springer claimed to not have disclosed to his then-client, Collins, was a victim’s medical records on a CD. Stating that the CD’s reports were “voluminous,” Springer said he printed out and delivered the pages of information he thought was important for Collins to have.

Springer also gave reason as to why his tone with Collins suddenly changed after receiving an analysis from a collision re-constructionist.

“The report was terrible to us. I couldn’t call him as a witness. It was about as poor as it could have been,” Springer said.

Springer testified that based on the concerning information, he encouraged Collins to accept the plea deal. He also said that he “did not see much of a defense” in the documents Collins still wanted. Despite this, he affirmed that it was Collins’ decision, and he would be ready to proceed to trial either way.

During the closing arguments, Morrison said he would submit that nothing the defense has presented would constitute a manifest injustice.

Morrison claimed that Collins’ had “buyer’s remorse” because he had pleaded to a lengthy sentence and was now changing his mind.

Defense attorney Alex Harris argued that a plea deal requires adequate counsel, adequate information, and that the plea be delivered knowingly and intelligently – all three of which was not met in Collins’ case. The defense argued that Springer did not disclose a victim’s medical records, the information on the CDs, so Collins could not have be able to enter a plea deal.

Judge Bluff said he will review the testimony given at the hearing.