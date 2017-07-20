County ponies up $$$ for paving 3 miles of Sycamore Canyon Road

CLARKDALE -- Yavapai County isn’t exactly paving a parking lot in paradise, but a hard-top road is being built three miles toward the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness beginning in Clarkdale.

The road has historically been a dusty, bumpy, twisting, but magnificent ride to the Sycamore Canyon’s Parson Spring’s Trail Head and other swimming holes. More than five miles of Sycamore Canyon Road on Forest Service land will remain dirt at this time.

The three miles closest to Clarkdale will be topped with 3 to 6 inches of hard ground-up millings of asphalt recycled from other road projects to create a hard road surface to allow easier access to wilderness areas, according to Supervisor Randy Garrison.

“Mostly it’s going to be better access for people who access the public lands,” Garrison said. “It’s truly creating better access to public lands and improving the safety aspects of it.”

But Garrison said he has seen the concerns on social media that the new hard surface may bring more people to the remote wilderness area known for amazing swimming holes and hiking.

People have voiced concerns that more visitors will lead to more trash, noise, fees and other negative impacts suffered by places such as Fossil Creek.

“The one thing was it’s very unsafe,” Garrison said of Sycamore Canyon Road. “I have actually have had friends die on this road that I went to school with because it’s hard to maintain.”

“That’s another big plus to get this road getting done,” Garrison said. “I know there’s that component out there that thinks what we’re doing is we’re exposing more of our nature to a population that wouldn’t come out if it were a little more rustic or rural.”

But the road was difficult to keep in a safe driving condition with the washouts, bumps and the weather, he said.

The road work will also allow the county to work on the low-water crossings with cement aprons, he continued, possibly two or three of them. The county had to drag a grader across the Verde Valley to grade three miles of roadway, he said. Now they won’t have to since the hard top will go all the way to the Forest Service line.

Garrison said the people will still have to drive the remaining miles on a rough and scenic road and has not heard of any plans from the Forest Service to pave their section. Clarkdale Town Manager Gayle Mabery said the road on the forest service land is approximately 5 miles.

There are not many homes on the road, said the supervisor, but there are ranches that will benefit from the compacted asphalt road.

Garrison said he knew that people were concerned that Sycamore Wilderness not become like Fossil Creek or Slide Rock., but he does not think it will happen at Sycamore even with the new road top.

“It’s kind of an unknown,” Garrison said of Sycamore Canyon. People still have to find the trailhead and there is not much signage. “There’s nothing telling you what you are going there for,” he said. “You have to know there’s a swimming hole.”

Fossil Creek got known in Phoenix, he pointed out, and it’s closer to the interstate. “Sycamore’s always been a hidden gem.”

Road is a great deal

“For that $775,000 we are getting three miles of roadway put in,” Garrison explained. “If we to come out here and do asphalt, it would cost about a million a mile,” he said. The job is contracted out to a private company, with county official oversite.

This process is common in the county and throughout the country, he said, to stretch to the road dollar.

The milled asphalt is recycled material from a road that has been ripped up somewhere in Yavapai County, or received from ADOT, Garrison said.

A huge monster machine grinds up roads that are being torn up by ADOT’s huge chewing machine, the ground material is put in dump trucks, stored and then it is being brought back to Clarkdale.

The asphalt millings will be rolled and compacted in the heat creating an extremely hard surface covering the red dirt road that morphed from bumps, to dust to occasionally graded roadway depending on the season. Many trucks carrying the asphalt surface material are passing through Old Town Cottonwood on their way to Clarkdale.

Three miles of roadway and the budget is $775,000 and that’s out of an approximately $5 million regional roads projects program budget for Yavapai County. Garrison said sometimes one area of the county will get more funding for roads and the next year it won’t.

This year Clarkdale and Sedona are benefiting from the budget. Dry Creek Road in Sedona will be worked on, Garrison said. A layer of new top coat may be put down near the Enchantment.

Garrison said he was not sure if Sycamore Canyon Road will get an oil coating in addition to the hard ground-up millings of asphalt.

He said that this is not a chip sealing process, but it does bind at it heats. It gets laid out on the road, rolled and flattened and that is it, Garrison said. There is about a 3 to 6 inch layer of topping, he added. “It’s about a 10-year-road.”

It may not be “smooth like asphalt,” he continued. “But it does create a very hard surface. “ County workers recently could not drive a stake through another road they just finished. “It becomes very hard.”

“When you get this far out, health and safety become an issue.”

Garrison said he didn’t think the road would encourage any development on the road. There is very little private land in the area.

Garrison also said he didn’t think a hard surface on the road would change the number of people who come out to the wilderness area. It makes it a little more accessible, more pleasant and quicker getting out in monsoon situations.

It will allow emergency service to respond more swiftly if they have to, he added.

There’s also the argument that people can’t get emotionally involved in an area unless they can participate in it and get to it, the supervisor continued. There’s always going to be a group that’s going to be disrespectful and do damage.

“But you don’t shut everything down because of that.”