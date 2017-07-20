John McCain’s fighting spirit evident in last interview with Verde Independent

U.S. Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, where McCain had a blood clot removed from above his left eye last Friday.

“Cancer may afflict him in many ways: but it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has,” his daughter, Meghan McCain, said in a statement.

That fighting spirit and command of the issues was clearly evident in McCain’s September 2016 interview with the Verde Independent, shortly after winning the Arizona Republican Primary. McCain was well prepared and direct. He did not hesitate in answering questions. He spoke with passion about the issues most important to him. He did not hedge on expressing his opinion. He often would punctuate his responses by rapping his fist on the table.



“Never take anything for granted,” he said of the victory. “We hit the ground running as soon as we were declared the winner.”

During the interview, the senator discussed his connection with the Verde Valley, his election, the presidential election, Congress, immigration, terrorism, healthcare, the economy, and Arizona's unique environmental challenges.

McCain is a man of firm conviction. He pulled no punches when talking about Hillary Clinton’s White House aspirations.

“I was at Andrews Air force Base and met the families of those sons who were taken off the plane in flag-draped coffins,” said McCain.

“I was there when Hillary Clinton walked up to families of those brave young men and lied to their faces. Said ‘I'm going to get the guy that made that hateful video.’ How could I possibly - how could I possibly support someone who would lie to the grieving parents of a dead American?” he said in disgust.

During the interview, McCain said the world is more dangerous than it’s ever been since the end of WWII.

“China aggressively active in the Pacific. Russia dismantling Ukraine. The turmoil in Syria, Iraq, where we are losing. I believe that being Chairman of the Armed Services Committee - that my experience and background and knowledge makes me very qualified to address these challenges with a new president,” said the senator.

McCain was unabashed about his criticism about then-president Barack Obama.

“This president has been a total and dismal failure. Responsible for chaos and turmoil and the hundreds and thousands of innocent people who were killed by Bashar al-Assad. This is the president who believes that America should lead from behind. This is a president who proved that leading from behind - somebody else leads from in front,” he said.

McCain said the “best description of the president’s failure” was the photo of the bloody little boy in Aleppo that appeared on the front page of every major newspaper in America.

“The little boy. Covered in dirt and blood,” he said, enunciating every syllable in controlled anger.

“That's the result of Barack Obama's failed policies and he will go down in history of one of the worst presidents of modern times.”

“Whoever his successor is - I want to work with that successor. But if that successor continues his policies, I will continue to fight,” said the senator.



Continuing to fight, despite all odds, has been McCain’s doctrine.

The man is – undisputedly - a fighter.

