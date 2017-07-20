Letter: Cornfest 2017: We could not have done it without you

Editor:

Camp Verde Promotions and Camp Verde Business Alliance would like to thank all the volunteers that stepped up to help us put on another successful Cornfest.

Well over 200 of our wonderful citizens helped on a hot day do something they didn’t have to do. Bless all of you as we could not have done it without you. We ask for two hours each but got many many more from some of you and we are so grateful for all of you that helped.

We would also like to thank all the media and the Town of Camp Verde that really stepped up to not only advertise the event but also helped get the word out to the people who came to volunteer. We are most grateful. And a special thanks to Bill Helm who is always there to help.

We all had a great time; corn was delicious as usual, thank you Hauser’s. Most everyone took the Monsoon Storm in stride as it was not nearly as bad as some we have had. Most of it went around us. But also most of us are happy for any rain we can get and our Cornfest always attracts it.



All the vendors are excited to come visit us in Camp Verde again for our events. Thank you for participating. We’re all looking forward to the next event. Mark your calendars for October 13th, 14th, and 15th for our annual Fort Verde Days. Don’t forget the parade on Saturday the 14th and Scarecrows around town starting on Labor Day weekend.

Bobbie Tennant

Vendor Chairman

Camp Verde Promotions