Letter: Perfect opportunity to improve Cottonwood’s 89A-260 intersection

Editor:

With the recently announced move to the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce to 849 Cove Road, now is time to improve the intersection of SR 89A & SR260 by acquisition of the old building site by either purchase or by eminent domain in order to build an over-and-under bridge to ensure a continuous flow of traffic for the foreseeable future.

To properly build out the intersection now, rather than having to acquire whatever is built on the old chamber site in the future, makes little sense to this citizen. Let us hope that the powers that be will, in their combined wisdom, consider this opportunity to improve safety that is available now.



Payment of whatever is demanded makes economic sense.

Samuel W. Morey

Cottonwood