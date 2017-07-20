SpectrUm Health Care announces open house at Camp Verde location

CAMP VERDE – From 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at its Camp Verde office, SpectrUm Healthcare will have an open house at its Camp Verde facility to officially announce its expanded services.

The healthcare provider is adding primary care to its list of Camp Verde offerings, which already include primary care, psychiatry, pediatrics and therapy.

A cross between primary care and behavioral health services for all ages, SpectrUm is not affiliated with Northern Arizona Healthcare.

But SpectrUm works “closely with them,” says Ryan Block, director of communications, strategy and innovations for SpectrUm.

“We want to help people both physically and emotionally, all at the same place,” Block says.

“What you’ll be able to do is meet with your therapist, psychiatrist and your primary care provider.”

Camp Verde’s SpectrUm Healthcare is located at 452 Finnie Flat Road. Call 928-634-2236 for more information.