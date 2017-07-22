Cottonwood Chamber celebrates its new home with mixer

VVN/Vyto Starinskas

VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas

  • Originally Published: July 22, 2017 2:49 p.m.

    • The Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce has moved from its long-time home on the intersection of SR260 and Main Street to new offices nearby at 849 Cove Parkway.

    photo

    VVN/Vyto Starinskas

    The chamber held a mixer Thursday night to celebrate and show off the new location.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.