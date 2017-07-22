Jerome develops residential parking permit system

JEROME – The City Council of Jerome has been discussing a new ordinance regarding parking on certain residential streets.

According to the document, “visitor parking impinges upon the need of residents to utilize a reasonable amount of parking space in front of or near their own homes.”

Fifteen streets would be limited to residents with a residential parking permit, including Main Street between the intersection of Hull Avenue and Holly Street.

Residents that live in properties with frontage off of one of the designated streets could apply to the Jerome Police Department for up to two free residential parking permits by registering their vehicles name, make and color along with the vehicle’s license plate number. Up to an additional two permits may be purchased from the town for $100 per vehicle, per year.

Motorcycles parked on private property would not need a permit.

Households required by zoning to have onsite parking would not be issued free parking permits.

The permits would become invalid if the owner of the vehicle moves to a new residence or if ownership of the vehicle changes.

Parking on the designated residential streets will still be allowed, but for no more than 30 minutes.

Temporary permits will be available for visitors of residents for free.

Temporary permits will also require registration and will exceed seven days.

A full list of the streets in Jerome that would require a residential permit: Fourth Street, Fifth Street, Sixth Street, Verde Street, Holly Street, Main Street (between the intersection of Hull Avenue and Holly Street), East Avenue, Hampshire Avenue.