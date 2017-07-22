Marauders open football season Aug. 25 at Higley

‘They’re definitely excited about the challenge but it’s gonna be tough’

Mingus Union linebacker Kendrew Streck drags down a Cactus runner by his undershirt last year. The Marauders beat the Cobras 35-28 and face them Sept. 8 on the road this season. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

By James Kelley

  • Originally Published: July 22, 2017 1:28 p.m.

    • It’s déjà vu all over again for Mingus Union football as they faced the same teams as last year.

    In 2016, half of the Marauders’ opponents made the playoffs. Mingus Union played Sunrise Mountain twice in row last year, to finish the regular season and in the first round of the tournament but this time they face the Mustangs in Cottonwood.

    “It’s a tough schedule,” said Mingus head coach Bob Young. “We played the same thing last year, we just flip flopped home and away. Our four non region games are, every one of those teams made the playoffs last year and Higley, Sunrise and Cactus, those are three of the best teams in the 4A. It’s a tough non region schedule for sure.”

    Mingus Union opens the season on August 25 at Higley. Last year the Knights averaged 50.7 points a game.

    “Higley’s probably going to be ranked two or three in the state,” Young said. “We’re so young that I don’t know that I want to open up with them but we don’t really have a lot of say in that. They’re definitely excited about the challenge but it’s gonna be tough.”

    Last year Mingus Union finished second in the Grand Canyon region with a 5-1 record. Bradshaw Mountain went 6-0 in the region and the Marauders host them on Sept. 29.

    Young said Prescott and Bradshaw Mountain are always tough and Flagstaff and Coconino are going to be much improved.

    “The last four or five years it’s been Prescott, Bradshaw and us, the top three and I think that’ll probably hold true again,” Young said. “Prescott and Bradshaw, they’ve really established themselves and we’re right up in there. Flagstaff had a good year last year, I know they got some good young kids, Coconino’s got some good young kids and Lee Williams and Mohave, I don’t know as much about them, so they’re the two unknowns.”

    2017 Mingus Union football schedule

    Aug. 25

    at Higley

    Mascot: Knights

    Region: 4A Desert Sky

    2016 record: 11-2, state semifinals

    2016 result: 63-36 Higley win

    Fun fact: The Knights trained in Heber, in Navajo County, atop the Mogollon Rim, this summer.

    Sept. 1

    vs. Cactus Shadows

    Mascot: Falcons

    Region: 4A Skyline

    2016 record: 6-5, state first round

    2016 result: 13-6 Cactus Shadows

    Fun fact: Tucson Catalina Foothills knocked Higley, Cactus Shadows and Sunrise Mountain, all Mingus opponents, out of the state tournament last year.

    Sept. 8

    at Cactus

    Mascot: Cobras

    Region: 4A West Valley

    2016 record: 7-5, state quarterfinals

    2016 result: 35-28 Mingus win

    Fun fact: Higley knocked Cactus out of the playoffs last year.

    Sept. 15

    vs. Lee Williams

    Mascot: Volunteers

    2016 record: 4-6

    2016 result: 35-14 Mingus win

    Fun fact: The Volunteers’ campus is said to be haunted and ghosts have reportedly appeared on the football field.

    Sept. 22

    at Mohave

    Mascot: Thunderbirds

    2016 record: 1-9

    2016 result: 42-10 Mingus win

    Fun fact: In November voters approved an indoor stadium unofficially dubbed the “Colorado River Field House” for Mohave and River Valley sports, among other things. It’s expected to open for the 2018 football season.

    Sept. 29

    vs. Bradshaw Mountain

    Mascot: Bears

    2016 record: 8-3, state first round

    2016 result: 27-14 Bradshaw Mountain win

    Fun fact: New Bears head coach Chuck Moller was the head coach of University of Minnesota-Crookston for one season.

    Oct. 6

    at Prescott

    Mascot: Badgers

    2016 record: 6-4

    2016 result: 48-12 Mingus win

    Fun fact: The Badgers are trying to raise $100,000 for a new all-digital scoreboard.

    Oct. 13

    vs. Flagstaff

    Mascot: Eagles

    2016 record: 6-5

    2016 result: 49-14 Mingus win

    Fun fact: The Eagles won four state championships in a row in the 1980s.

    Oct. 20

    at Coconino

    Mascot: Panthers

    2016 record: 2-8

    2016 result: 78-6 Mingus win

    Fun fact: In 2010, the third public high school in Flagstaff, Sinagua, closed and Coconino absorbed most of its students in what is called “The Merge.”

    Oct. 27

    vs. Sunrise Mountain

    Mascot: Mustangs

    Region: 4A West Valley

    2016 record: 10-2, state first round

    2016 result: 61-17, 49-6 Sunrise Mountain wins

    Fun Fact: Sunrise Mountain’s Paige Harris won an ESPY award this year.

