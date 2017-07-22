Obituary: Kenyon Lee Evans

Kenyon Lee Evans, 32, of Camp Verde/Bagdad AZ, passed away on July 10, 2017. He was born in Riverside, CA on December 3, 1984.

Kenyon is survived by his wife Sharina, his daughters Dakota 11, Ashley 9, his sons Zebidiah 8, and Ryker 3, his mother Jan Cook, brothers Josh, Matt and Cameron, his mother-in-law Kathy Ashford (David), father-in-law Dan Zellner, brothers-in-law Dan Arthur and Denton Zellner.

Kenyon served in the United States Army from 2003-2005 in Iraq.

Services will be held July 27, 2017, 10AM at Parkside Community Church, 401 Camp Lincoln Rd, Camp Verde AZ. Graveside service to follow at Middle Verde Cemetery.

