Two locals prepare to clean old Air Force One, other airplanes in Seattle’s Museum of Flight

CAMP VERDE – Anyone who takes automotive detailing seriously would know the name Renny Doyle.

So it’s rather impressive that Doyle knows two detailers who call Camp Verde home.

For the past 15 years, Doyle and his group Detailing Success has been commissioned to maintain and preserve the original presidential jet Air Force One, one of several planes on display at Seattle’s Museum of Flight.

On Monday, and for the following six days, Doyle and about 50 others will detail the museum’s planes.

Rob Fafrowicz and Rob Zubek, of All in the Polish Detailing in Camp Verde, were chosen by Doyle to be selected members of the Air Force One Detailing Team from July 24-30.

“Having been entrusted into the team’s care through 2020, there is no room for mistakes on multimillion-dollar aircraft, and today, Rob Fafrowicz and Rob Zubek are among the most skilled and talented detailers in our network capable of helping us preserve her beauty,” Doyle stated in a press release.

Having trained with Doyle in July 2016, both Fafrowicz and Zubek recently received notification that they were selected to work as caretakers to the first presidential jet known as Air Force One.

“We’re helping to preserve this piece of history, ensuring the longevity of these planes,” says Fafrowicz, a 2017 Camp Verde High School graduate who has been detailing automobiles for the past two years. “What the team does is very important.”

Besides each member working in Air Force One, this year’s detail team will also clean, polish, and apply protective coatings to 16 additional aircraft on display at the museum.

The planes include the now retired supersonic Concorde Alpha Golf; a remarkable WWII B-52 Stratofortress Bomber; and the first Jumbo Jet Boeing 747 christened in 1969 and whose engine rings haven’t been polished since it came to the museum.

Says Zubek, detailing airplanes at the Museum of Flight – and the training with Doyle – is because both he and Fafrowicz “want to know all there is to know about detailing.”

“It’s all about the science and art of detailing,” Zubek says. “We want to be the best, so we trained with the best. The experience of working with others in a huge group and working together is a huge learning experience.”

Though the guys from All in the Polish Detailing have been hand-selected for this prestigious duty, both Fafrowicz and Zubek are expected to pay for their own expenses. So they have been collecting sponsorships and have found businesses to sponsor them, including Hillside K9, Julie Scott from the Camp Verde Business Alliance, Thanks a Latte, Allegra, William Thomas Sleep Center, VICS LLC, and the Copper Canyon Inn, which is owned by the parents of Fafrowicz.

“We will be displaying banners with these business logos in front of the Air Force One 747,” Fafrowicz says.

For more information about Rob Fafrowicz and Rob Zubek’s selection to this year’s Air Force One Detailing Team at the Seattle Museum of Flight, contact them at (928) 273-2659.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42