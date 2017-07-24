1 person, 1 dog die in car fire

COTTONWOOD – One person and one dog have been confirmed deceased by Cottonwood Police during the preliminary investigation of a car fire on Chuckawalla Drive, near Mesquite Drive, around 4 p.m. Monday.

Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell said it was a unique situation. Cottonwood Fire was on scene as well.

The investigation is currently in its early stages. More information will be provided as it becomes available.