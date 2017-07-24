The Indie Bestseller List: July 26, 2017

The Indie Bestseller List
American Booksellers Assn.
HARDCOVER FICTION
Camino Island, John Grisham
House of Spies, Daniel Silva
A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
Into the Water, Paula Hawkins
The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy
Magpie Murders, Anthony Horowitz
The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman
The Force, Don Winslow
Use of Force, Brad Thor
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken
Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris
The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me, Sherman Alexie
Hunger, Roxane Gay
Make Your Bed, William H. McRaven
Hue 1968, Mark Bowden
Option B, Sheryl Sandberg, Adam Grant
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood
The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware
Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly
A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman
The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena
Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
Behind Closed Doors, B.A. Paris
Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder
You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman
On Trails: An Exploration, Robert Moor
No Is Not Enough, Naomi Klein
White Trash, Nancy Isenberg
Invisible Influence, Jonah Berger
The Genius of Birds, Jennifer Ackerman
Hero of the Empire, Candice Millard
Originals, Adam Grant
MASS MARKET
The Whistler, John Grisham
The Gunslinger, Stephen King
Night School, Lee Child
American Gods, Neil Gaiman
1984, George Orwell
See Me, Nicholas Sparks
Chaos, Patricia Cornwell
Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty
Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham
The Husband’s Secret, Liane Moriarty
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
Wonder, R.J. Palacio
The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill
Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.)
A Wrinkle in Time, Madeleine L’Engle
Drama, Raina Telgemeier
Smile, Raina Telgemeier
Roller Girl, Victoria Jamieson
Sisters, Raina Telgemeier
Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier
Fish in a Tree, Lynda Mullaly Hunt
YOUNG ADULT
Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon
13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher
The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas
Once and for All, Sarah Dessen
The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon
The Book Thief, Markus Zusak
Alex and Eliza: A Love Story, Melissa de la Cruz
The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie
The Giver, Lois Lowry
The Fault in Our Stars, John Green
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, Chelsea Clinton, Alexandra Boiger (Illus.)
Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.)
Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.)
Where’s Waldo? 30th Anniversary Edition, Martin Handford
Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.)
Little Excavator, Anna Dewdney
The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle
Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.)
A Is for Activist, Innosanto Nagara
Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann