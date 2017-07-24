Mother Road Trio plays homage to Route 66 at Sound Bites Grill

The Flagstaff-based band “The Mother Road Trio” have a fun story around the famous Route 66. In much of the same way many unique stretches of road makeup the solid foundation of the route.

The Mother Road Trio was constructed on the back of an eclectic mélange of shared vision and musical styles. The band will be performing at Sedona’s Sound Bits Grill on Saturday July 29th from 7-10 p.m.

Mother Road Trio has tapped into that deep sense of Americana through music. Combining elements of blues, swing, gypsy soul and jazz, the trio’s members -- Sammy McRae (harmonica), Mike Shiner (upright bass) and Larry Czarnecki (electric and acoustic guitar) with all three sharing vocals -- carry on the legacy of the ultimate highway and the many musicians who picked up instruments and crafted songs in its name, embodying the stories paved along the way.

The band is comprised of Larry Czarnecki on guitar and vocals. He is local to Flagstaff for last nine years. Larry’s originally from the Chicago area and was a part of the 80s Los Angeles music scene. Larry is seasoned guitarist with a background in many styles.

Sammy Mac plays the Harmonica and vocals and is also known as SammyMac. He plays soulful harmonica with a heartfelt style of his own. Sam is well known in Flagstaff for reviving the Monday Night Blues and hosting rocking gigs at clubs, festivals and events throughout the Southwest. Sammy Mac packs the final punch to the Mother Road Trio with his harp and bluesy vocals.

Mike Shiner performs bass and vocals. Mike’s been playing bass since he was a kid in Massachusetts. He studied at Berklee College of Music graduating in music production. Mike comes from a Soul and R&B background and those roots are big part of his vocal and songwriting style

It was during a Christmas party at the McRae house in 2013 to which everyone invited was told to bring an instrument that the three members of the trio met, and once they realized they were all into different styles of music, they grabbed their instruments and decided to, as Czarnecki says, “jam on some tunes.” They started harmonizing and interpreting songs -- ranging from McRae’s love of hardcore blues to Shiner’s R&B and soul chops and Czarnecki’s rock ‘n’ roll backbone. The result was a sound that was warm and intimate, as if it was cut right from the fabric of the Mother Road herself.

There’s nothing short of a clear sense that these guys love to perform together and are beyond ready and excited to put on the release show for their debut album On Route 66 -- which has been a long time coming.

Last fall, after for the better part of two years and crafting a handful of original tunes, the trio finally stepped into the studio. After four recording sessions and many hours, the trio compiled a 10-track album complete with eight original songs and two covers, one of which, Bobby Troup’s classic tune “Get Your Kicks on Route 66,” starts off the album by paying homage to the very road that lends the group its name.

Cover charge for the Mother Load Trio is $10 and you sit in Sound Bites Grill’s show lounge for dinner and dancing. Show lounge Doors open at 5:30 p.m.for dinner and the band starts at 7 p.m. You can get more info by going to www.soundbitesgrill.com or calling 928-282-2713.