‘Raise the Roof’ for The Hotel Jerome

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, a 20-plus year tenant of the Hotel Jerome, is taking steps to help the Town of Jerome acquire funds to replace the leaking roof of the building. In celebration of this year’s 100th anniversary of the Hotel Jerome, a fundraiser, “Raise the Roof,” will be held on Saturday, July 29th from 5-8 pm at the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, located on the ground level of the Hotel Jerome at 502 N. Main Street in Jerome.

The purpose of the fundraiser is to raise money for a new roof. “The Hotel Jerome, built in 1917, was a stunner in its day,” according to a newspaper article in the gallery, “with phones and showers in every room!”

The roof has been leaking for many years, right down through all three stories above, and into the gallery! Action is desperately needed to correct the situation to protect the building from further deterioration.

The Jerome Co-op has already donated $11,000 to this effort, and 100% of the proceeds of the “Raise the Roof” fundraiser will go towards replacing the roof. Jerome Co-op members have additionally donated artwork for auction, and food and wine for the event, inviting you to join in, making this an enjoyable evening for all. Local restaurants will also contribute food on the night of the event, and the Jerome Ukulele Orchestra will perform as they donate an evening of lively musical entertainment.

The event itself will include a silent auction and a raffle of artworks and other items that have been donated by Co-op members and interested members of the community at large, including residents of Sedona, Cottonwood, the Verde Valley, and Prescott.

“We are getting a lot of support from members of the Jerome Community,” notes Janet Farwell, a resident of Jerome, and a Co-op member. “They have been very generous with their donations of art, gift certificates and raffle items.”

There will be a wide variety of raffle items including a turntable and gift certificates to local businesses.

Auction items include paintings, wall hangings, ceramics, glass, wearables, handmade wood items and an array of handmade jewelry. This is truly a unique opportunity to acquire some fabulous local art and offerings while helping to save one of Jerome’s historical landmarks.

Join the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery as they “Raise the Roof” for a worthy cause. Monetary donations are also gratefully accepted.

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery is located 502 N. Main St. in Jerome.

For more information, call 928-639-4276 or email info@jeromecoop.com, or visit www.jeromecoop.com.

