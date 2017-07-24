Tommy Rocks ‘Final Fridays’ at Vino Di Sedona

If You Go ... What: Tommy Rocks the Beatles When: Friday July 28th 7-10 p.m. Where: Vino Di Sedona 2575 AZ-89A, Sedona How Much: No Cover More Info: (928) 554-4682 VinoDiSedona.com tommyrocks.net/upcomingshows.html

Tommy ‘Rocks’ Anderson performs the Best of the Beatles every final Friday of each month at Vino Di Sedona from 7-10 p.m. Tommy Rocks is a well-known acoustic rock musician who has performed on stages throughout Arizona, and is also the owner of Jerome’s music store Tommy Rocks.



And while you can catch Tommy performing a wide range of shows with his various bands, he is best known as ‘The Beatles guy’ in Arizona. His solo Beatles show on the last Friday of each month is always a favorite with audiences in Sedona - it is a show not to be missed.

Tommy’s acoustic Beatles show features hundreds of sing-along Beatles hits, covering songs from The Quarrymen through The Beatles and Beyond, including John, Paul, George and Ringo’s solo hits.

Tommy has performed hundreds of Beatles shows, and enjoys interacting with the audience as they sing along to some of the Beatles greatest hits – as well as their most obscure songs. Tommy especially enjoys doing the harder material, such as I am The Walrus, A Day In The Life, and the B side to Abbey Road. Tommy and his Beatles band B3 released their latest CD “Rubber Revolver” in January 2017.

Tommy performs as a solo acoustic act ‘Tommy Rocks’, as bandleader of the ‘Jerome Ukulele Orchestra’, his duo featuring Bill Bassett on pedal steel guitar, with his Beatles bands ‘The Beatless’ and ‘B3’, the Tommy Rocks Trio (original music) , the blues trio ‘Captain Howdy’, and ‘OvO’, featuring world-class guitarist Joe Berger from NYC. Tommy also owns the music store Tommy Rocks in Jerome AZ, specializing in autographed rock & roll memorabilia, rare vinyl and of course instruments.

Previously, Tommy was the front man and bandleader for the popular Arizona Beatles bands ‘Ringo McLennonSon’. Since moving to the Verde Valley, he formed the Jerome Ukulele Orchestra in 2015, which in their first year auditioned for ‘America’s Got Talent’. In 2016, Tommy formed the Sedona Ukulele Posse in conjunction with the Sedona Arts Center.

Tommy has performed on stages throughout Arizona, including the John Lennon Songwriting Tour Bus, the Tempe Center for the Arts, the Mesa Arts Center, the Old Town Center for the Arts, the Sedona Arts Center, municipal functions for the cities of Tempe, Phoenix, Casa Grande, Goodyear and Jerome, for the Valley Metro Light Rail Kickoff Concert with Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, the Fiesta Bowl New Year’s Eve Block Party, the Great Arizona Beer Festival, the P.F. Chang’s Rock and Roll Marathon, for Tempe’s Earth Day Celebration and Concert at the Marina music series, for the July 4th Celebrations for Phoenix, Mesa and Casa Grande, the Tempe Festival of the Arts, The Spirit Room, Mile High, The Bordello & Quince in Jerome.