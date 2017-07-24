Zenprov plays with poetry and F sharp

If You Go ... What: Wdya’Got – Music/Spoken Word Performances and Improv Where: Sedona Hub (525B Posse Grounds Road) When: Thursday 27th, 7-8.30 pm (doors open at 6:45 pm) Suggested donation: $5-$10 (continuing every 2nd & 4th Thursday monthly) More information at www.sedonahub.org...

Join the Sedona Hub Thursday, July 27, 7 p.m. for No. 3 in the new Wdya’Got? series. Twice a month, musicians and storytellers gather at the Hub to share new (or rarely heard) material in a setting where the focus is on the performer in an intimate personal space, followed by the Zenprov team creating a long form improv based on what just happened.



This week a new music duo ‘F Sharp’ -- singer/song writer Cathy Ransom and musician Brian Mack -- will bring you their first public performance, followed by Marita Gale’s unique poetry. Then Zenprov asks the audience for their impressions and quickly jump right in to create a new piece drawing on the preceding performances.

Cathy Ransom is well known to theatre goers for her on-stage performances, most recently in Round and Round the Garden and in The Mouth Project, which just opened on film. Cathy has been writing lyrics for about 40 years. Thirty years ago, she started asking musicians if they ever set lyrics to music and nobody ever did until she met Brian.

Brian Mack is the other part of ‘F Sharp’. He has played guitar in most English speaking (some patois) countries from Canada, Jamaica (where he started), to Scotland, England, Ireland Thailand, Cayman Islands.

He says, “I’m an old geezer who played rock and roll for 50-odd (and I mean odd) years beginning in the ‘60s.”

He’s played in too many bands to remember and most were good; some were great. But unless you are related to Brian, you haven’t heard of any of them.

Brian Mack and Cathy Ransom have been writing songs together for about two years. The duo tends toward folk rock but occasionally veers into blues, they’ve got a doo-wop song and a jazz-style song.

Influences include any big name from the last fifty years of rock and roll; Beatles, Rolling Stones, Credence Clearwater Revival, Indigo Girls, The Band, Van Morrison, and others.

The duo chose the name, “F-Sharp,” because in modern music, that is known as, “the key of the heart”, songs that resonate with listeners emotionally. They’d like to write a few good songs that people find themselves humming for a few days after the show.

Someday they’d love to hear one on the radio but it won’t be sung by them. It’ll be sung by a kid who thinks spending their life on the road is cool. Meanwhile, Brian and Cathy will be home with their families, enjoying the quiet life and writing songs.

Marita Gale last shared her poetry on stage at the Sedona Creative Life Center as one of the storytellers in This Is My Brave. A long time artist, she draws her poetry from her art and her life. Marita’s journey began in Knoxville, Tennessee, utilizing art and poetry to facilitate personal growth and self-awareness.



In 2009, she loaded all of her personal possessions into a Honda Civic and headed for Sedona, Arizona, trusting her inner guidance to follow her creative path while being of service to others.

Zenprov has been making local audiences laugh and creating on the spur of the moment for years. Joining us on Thursday are the creative common-mind talents of Derek Dujardin, Shaerie Richards, Shaunn Cochran, Mary Carder, Betty Testa, Chris Redish, Linda Roemer and Tom Shoemaker.

The audience laughs and gasps with recognition as Zenprov re-purpose the words and stories from the previous performers in a surprising and completely new story.