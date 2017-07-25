UPDATE: Cottonwood man, dog die in car fire

COTTONWOOD – One man and one dog were confirmed deceased by Cottonwood Police during the preliminary investigation of a car fire on South Chuckawalla Drive, near East Mesquite Drive, Monday afternoon.

The man has been identified as 73-year-old Cottonwood resident Gary Blair.

Around 3:30 p.m., Cottonwood Police Department and Cottonwood Fire Department responded to a report of a car fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, first responders discovered an adult male and dog in the vehicle, according to a news release from Sgt. Monica Kuhlt.

“This is still an active investigation,” said Kuhlt.

“The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and we are investigating the cause of fire,” added Kuhlt.



