Fire restrictions lifted across Yavapai County

YAVAPAI COUNTY – Following the July 21 lifting of fire restrictions in Cottonwood comes word that Yavapai County has ended the fire restrictions countywide.

Supporting the county’s announcement on Monday, the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority has announced that it has also removed fire restrictions enacted in early June, effective immediately.

Both Prescott and Coconino national forests have also lifted their fire restrictions, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

A listing of fire restrictions, as well as the absence of fire restrictions, can be seen at https://firerestrictions.us/az/az-usfs.

Kristi Gagnon, fire marshal with the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority, said that while the Verde Valley has “received some rain over the last week, we are still urging people to remain cautious and vigilant when starting a fire of any kind.”

“We are also still supporting and promoting the One Less Spark, One Less Wildfire Campaign,” Gagnon said.



For more information on the campaign, visit http://wildlandfire.az.gov/prevention_news.asp.

According to a press release from Gagnon, it is still important to “be aware of the guidelines for open burning.”

A burn permit for this calendar year is required for open burning, with the following exceptions:

-Small warming fires, such as small fire pits;

-Small cooking fires;

-Burning will only be allowed until Nov. 30;

-Burning times are between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Gagnon also stated that other important guidelines will remain in place. They include:

-Open burning only allows the burning of untreated vegetative materials;

-Prior to burning, any permittee must call the Cottonwood Communications Center to activate a current burn permit;

-Until the fire is completely extinguished, a responsible adult at least 18 years of age must be in attendance at all times;

-A water source must be available and ready to use at all times, until the fire is completely extinguished;

-The location for open burning cannot be less than 50 feet from any structure;

-Burning may be extinguished and a fine may be issued if the open burning is found to not be in compliance with all requirements which are listed on permit.

Any questions, call Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority at 928-567-9401.

Though Yavapai County has lifted fire restrictions, Yavapai County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Marcie Slay stated that fire bans “are jurisdictional, and each fire district may set the limits of their fire ban or stage restrictions.”

“Please check with your fire district prior to burning,” Slay stated. “And exercise caution while burning.”

Also visit Yavapai County Emergency Management at www.regionalinfo-alert.org for more information.

