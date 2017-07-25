Obituary: Michael Allen Baker

Michael Allen Baker, 55, passed away on July 21, 2017 at his home in Cottonwood, Arizona surrounded by his devoted family. He was a lover of people, diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan, a fancy dresser, a great dancer, and an amazing son, brother, uncle, and friend.

After Don and Mary retired, they travelled with Mike around the country in their motor home exploring, visiting family, and having fun. The last several years of his life were spent in Cottonwood, Arizona where he made many friends in the community.

Mike’s years of participating in the Special Olympics were especially fulfilling. With the support and encouragement of great coaches, his many medals for golf, bowling, floor hockey, basketball, swimming, track and field, and bocce ball have a place of honor.

The joy and pride Mike felt participating in Special Olympics was shared by the entire family.

Mike is survived by his loving and dedicated mother, Mary, his siblings Donna Baker, Doug Baker (Susan), Michelle Perry, and Pam Ramos (Rudy), his nieces and nephews, and so many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mike is preceded in death by his father, Don, and grandparents Jack and Ethel Vasey, and George and Hazel Baker.

We are especially grateful to all of the family and friends who have provided love and support and to the caregivers from Maggie’s Hospice Palliative Care Services. The care and respect shown to Mike and our family is appreciated beyond words.

Mike brought so much happiness to everyone who knew him, and all of our lives are much fuller with the 55 years we had him. His bright baby blues, beautiful smile, and infectious laugh could brighten any room, making him friends wherever he went. Mike will be missed dearly, but we are all better having had the honor of his presence.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.