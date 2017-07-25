Obituary: Virgilee M. Loyd

Virgilee M. Loyd, 72 of Clarkdale, passed away on July 20, 2017. She was born on January 11, 1945 in Clarkdale to Paul Jackson and Mary Alice Kinsey.

Virgilee attended Mingus Union High School from 1959-1964 then Haskell University until 1966. She worked and retired from Claridge Court.

Virgilee was raised Baptist. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, traveling and spending time with family.

Virgilee was preceded in death by her mother Mary Alice Kinsey and brothers Herman Jackson and Wallace Jackson. She is survived by sons Brendon E. Loyd of Camp Verde, Sean M. Loyd of Kansas City and Keith C. Loyd of Clarkdale; daughter Nicole D. Loyd-Valdepena (Michael) of Clarkdale; brothers Randy Wathogoma of Phoenix and Andrew Wathogoma of Clarkdale; sisters Deborah Manakaja (Edison) of Peach Springs, Andrea Wathogoma of Clarkdale and Tammy Wathogoma-Russell (Robin) of Ft. McDowell; many grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Sunday, July 30, 2017 from 2-5 p.m.

The service will be held on Monday, July 31, 2017 at 10 a.m. also at Westcott Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Clarkdale.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.