Verde Valley Leadership scholarship honors

During Friday’s Verde Valley Leadership Class XI graduation ceremonies at the Verde Valley Senior Center, two local young women were honored with the “Patty May Open Your Heart to Youth Scholarships” for their leadership in Verde Valley communities. Receiving the $750 scholarships were Krista Earl, left, with 2016-17 Past president Kathy Wombacher, and (right) Rachel Valentine. (VVN/Dan Engler and courtesy of Verde Valley Leadership)
More like this story
- Verde Valley Leadership Graduates Class XI
- Another banner year for Verde Valley Leadership
- Mingus senior Rachel Valentine selected for Young Woman Entrepreneur Scholarship by NAWBO
- Servant Leaders: Class IV
- Verde Valley Leadership dual graduation, Legacy project dedication puts emphasis on servant leadership
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.