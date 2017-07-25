Vineyards developer, staff to work together

COTTONWOOD – There are issues surrounding the Vineyards at Cottonwood development, and it lead City Council into executive session during their regular meeting July 28.

The developer of the property, Granite Mountain Asset Management LLC., proposed an amendment to the development that is designed to accomplish two things.

Infrastructure

The first objective is to accommodate the developer’s desire to begin constructing four of the approximately 50 homes that it has been authorized to construct as part of the first phase of the development sooner than it is allowed to construct them under the current development agreement, explained City Attorney Steve Horton in an email.

“Specifically, the current agreement requires all of the infrastructure - including the water and wastewater lines, streets, and sidewalks - for the first phase of the project to be installed and approved by the City before any home construction can begin,” said Horton.

Under the amendment, as long as the water and fire suppression system for the entire phase are installed and approved, and addresses are assigned to the lots that the developers want to build on, the developer would be allowed to begin constructing those four homes, continued Horton.

Addresses must be assigned so that so that emergency medical services, fire, and police services can be quickly dispatched to those locations in an emergency.

Also, said Horton, instead of constructing four “model” homes in one location as allowed by the current agreement (as long as certain conditions are met), the developers would now like to build two model homes and two “spec” homes about a block apart instead.

Finance

Horton said the second change the amendment would accomplish involves the financial security the developers have put up to guarantee that the public infrastructure they’re required to construct will be constructed in a timely manner, and in accordance with the approved plans.

“Under the current agreement, the security would remain in place in its entirety until all of the required infrastructure for the first phase of the project is installed and approved. Under the amendment, the security would be allowed to be reduced as the infrastructure is installed, inspected and approved,” said Horton.

The attorney explained that the developers would like to use the security (totaling around $1.7 million) to pay their contractor as the infrastructure is installed, rather than paying the contractor with other funds and then having their security returned after all of the infrastructure for the phase is complete.

What’s next

The Council directed staff to continue working with the developer to come up with a mutually acceptable solution to the impasse.

“Hopefully we’ll have found that solution in time for the regular Council meeting on Aug. 1,” said Horton.