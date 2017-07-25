What's Happening: July 26, 2017

2017 Chamber Golf Tournament and Sponsorship Opportunities

It’s tee time! Planning for the 15th Annual Cottonwood Cooler Golf Challenge is well underway. Committee members are inviting area businesses to join as major sponsors.

Sponsorships available: Gold $750-includes one foursome with company name on a Tee or Green, exposure on all marketing promotions, opportunity to hang advertising banner and place a table to promote your business at the event and two flyer inserts in the Chamber Newsletter. Silver $400-includes one twosome with company name on a Tee or Green, exposure on all marketing promotions, opportunity to place a table to promote your business at the event and one flyer insert in the Chamber Newsletter.

There are opportunities for non-golfers as well. The Community Partner Sponsorship $250-includes exposure on all marketing promotions, opportunity to place a table to promote your business at the event and one flyer insert in the Chamber Newsletter. Tee or Green Sponsor $100-sign placed with your logo and company name on a Tee or Green the day of the event! In addition to sponsorship opportunities, Chamber volunteers will be calling community businesses for donations for the raffle & silent auction. Business are also invited to include promotional items or coupons in the golfer goodie bags at no cost.

We would like to thank our Current Sponsors: Northern AZ Rehab, Crazy Tony’s Cornville Market, Lawler Construction, Unisource Energy, LaserLyte, SpeedConnect, Big-O Tires, Butler Leavitt Insurance, Colonial General Insurance, SpectrUm Healthcare, Coldwell Banker/Mabery, Edward Jones/Amy Brown, PacWest Insurance, Galpin Ford, Yavapai Title, Meadowbrook Insurance, Stanley Steel Structures.

“We hope that area businesses will see this as an excellent marketing opportunity,” explains committee Co-Chair Lori Mabery. “In addition to the application, prospective golfers will be sent a list of other things to see and do in the Verde Valley. We hope they’ll be encouraged to make a family weekend out of it.”

Verde Santa Fe Golf Pro, Mike Wright, is once again offering new and exciting changes for this year’s tournament that we’re sure you will enjoy. Last year, we donated $1000 to support Junior Golf in the Verde Valley through the CMS Junior Golf Program.

The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, August 5, 2017 at Verde Santa Fe Golf Course. If history is any indication, the tournament is expected to sell out all 112 spots so get your team registered now. For fourteen consecutive years the outpouring of generosity from the business community has been incredible, allowing nearly every participant to go home with a raffle or silent auction prize. For more information about the tournament, to participate as a sponsor, to donate raffle and silent auction items or to include your item in the golfer goodie bag contact Christian at the Cottonwood Chamber office at 928-634-7593. Register on-line at www.cottonwoodchamberaz.org.

Using Aromatherapy & Essential Oils to soften guilt and grief

People facing the pain of illness, loss, addiction or even incarceration often suffer from guilt or grief.

Essential oils and aromatherapy can be powerful tools to help you and your loved ones move beyond these burdens to live with greater joy and happiness in the here and now.

Room G-103, 1 to 4 at the Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus, 601 Black Hills Dr. Clarkdale. Call 928.649.5550 or 928.649.4275 to register for class # V567-17

Facilitators: Honey Judith Rubin, a degreed psychologist/learning specialist & life-long educator, 404.626.5535, and Sarah Jensen, who has taught thousands of people in the U.S. and several other countries 928.451.4847.

Introduction to Meditation Class

Join Daniel Tigert of the Cottonwood Meditation Center for a free, six-week course on meditation at the Cottonwood Public Library. Meditation is a practice by which a person can achieve a greater sense of awareness, wisdom, introspection, and a deeper sense of relaxation. A practice that has been explored by millions. It is the discipline of thought, sound, and movement. Ultimately drawing attention to your inner self. Many people meditate to achieve enlightenment, illumination or understanding of their individual religion. It can be practiced by anyone regardless of their religious beliefs and background. In this course, various techniques of meditation will be explored such as sitting, standing, and yoga’s involvement. Also discussed will be thought control, surroundings, sounds, smells, bodily movements, and especially your breathing, which is a fundamental practice in all meditation. The basic objective is to be present – in the now. It is the act of being precisely in the moment, controlling your mind, thoughts, and decisions. Not letting it go completely, but being aware of who you are and where you are. Making your thoughts your own, separating you from the programing of society, parents, television, movies, and radio. Meditation is about being comfortable and at peace with yourself and your surroundings. As you learn the several different techniques of meditation, you may pick and choose the practices that work for you. It is very important to drop any preconceived notions of meditation behind you. Keep an open mind and be willing to learn.

This course does not require you to have previous experience in any particular area, although some experience in yoga is suggested. You should have at least a high school reading level. No books will be required, although, some may be recommended on an individual basis. All course materials are provided in this class.

By successfully completing this course, you will be able to:

•Understand meditation and recognize its benefits.

• Communicate proper physical space for meditation.

• Display and practice multiple breathing techniques.

• Demonstrate proper meditation postures.

• Describe health benefits of meditation.

• Summarize history of meditation.

• Summarize meditation and religion.

• Vocalize enlightenment.

• Demonstrate meditation techniques.

• Summarize meditation, yoga and practicality in everyday life.

This six-part class will take place at the Cottonwood Public Library in Library Meeting Room B. Registration is required, please call 928-634-7559 or sign up at the reference desk in the library. The class begins on Thursday, August 3 from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and will continue every Thursday through September 7. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Free support group for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients meets August 2

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, one in eight older Americans suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.



It is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only cause of death among the top 10 in the nation that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed.



As the disease becomes more prevalent as people live longer, their caregivers often find themselves in need of support and resources. The free support group program addresses such issues.

These meetings for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients are held the first Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. (please arrive by 9:45 a.m.) The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.



The group meets at Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, Meeting Room A. Enter the hospital at the Outpatient Services Entrance.



The organizers are excited to host this support group at VVMC as it is a more central location. And, experts from the hospital will be asked to speak periodically. This support group is open to everyone, and we are extending an invitation especially to people who have not been able to attend before. Vast amounts of information is available, so if you have ANY interest in memory disorders, please come check us out. Bonnie Shimko from AZ Care Management Solutions is an official facilitator and will be making as many meetings as she can. For information, call Bonnie at (928) 300-0172 or Barbara at (928) 634-2638 or Fran at (928) 301-3852.



‘Riding with the Duke: John Wayne in Arizona’

‘Riding with the Duke: John Wayne in Arizona’ by Gregory McNamee, presented by OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) and AZ Humanities Council at Yavapai College July 26

This is a free community education event sponsored by OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) and Arizona Humanities Council at Yavapai College, Verde Valley Campus, at 2:00 p.m. in Room M-137, located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale. Gregory McNamee, who often writes about film and western history alike for such publications as the Encyclopedia Britannica and The Hollywood Reporter, will look at Duke’s lengthy career in Arizona with a slide show that accompanies his presentation.

John Wayne was born in Iowa and lived for most of his adult life in California. Yet he spent many years exploring, living and investing in Arizona, where he produced his own films, raised cattle, operated a game ranch, and was seemingly everywhere at once.

Wayne remains an iconic presence in American popular culture. To many, he symbolizes strength, fortitude, loyalty to friends and family, and patriotism. He once said, “Courage is being scared to death, but saddling up anyway.”

McNamee is the author of forty books and hundreds of articles. As well as being a contributing editor to the Encyclopædia Britannica, he is also a research fellow at the Southwest Center of the University of Arizona, and a lecturer in the Eller School of Management. For more about him, visit his web page at www.gregorymcnamee.com.

The mission of the Arizona Humanities Council is to build a just and civil society by creating opportunities to explore shared human experiences through discussion, learning and reflection. The organization works with museums, libraries and other cultural and educational organizations to bring humanities programs to residents throughout Arizona.

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute of Sedona and the Verde Valley is a dynamic organization within Yavapai College created to meet the needs of intellectually active, mature adults. For more information, call 649-4275 or 649-5550.

Opioid Overdose Training: What does it look like and how to respond

MATFORCE is hosting Opioid Overdose trainings on Monday, August 7 in Cottonwood and Tuesday, August 15 in Prescott Valley. The public is invited to attend.

Ivan Anderson, Firefighter/Paramedic with the Verde Valley Fire District and Member of the MATFORCE Speakers Bureau, will present information on opioid overdose, what it looks like and how to respond. Ivan will also discuss details about Arizona’s naloxone law, overdose prevention and how to use naloxone to rescue overdose victims. Free Naloxone will be made available for eligible participants.

Arizona lost 790 people to opioid overdoses in 2016, a 74% increase in opioid overdose deaths in four years. On June 5, 2017 Governor Ducey declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency. The declaration seeks to expand the distribution of the overdose reversal drug Naloxone, the development of new guidelines for health care providers on responsible prescribing and the expansion of access to drug treatment options.

The training Monday, August 7 will take place at the Verde Valley Medical Center, 269 S. Candy Lane, Conference Rooms A and B. The training Tuesday, August 15 will take place at the Step One Building, 6719 E. 2nd Street in Prescott Valley. The trainings will take place from 12 – 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be served.

To register for the training email MATFORCE at matforce@cableone.net or call 928 708 0100.

Bring books to concert to help launch re-opening of Clark Memorial Library

Beginning with July 29’s Missouri Opry Country Legends, Friends of Clark Memorial Library will have a booth at the free Concerts In The Park where CML supporters can drop off books for the library’s Grand Reopening Book Sale. Book donors will also find the Friends on August 12 (Come Back Buddy), August 26 (Shri Blues Band), and September 9 (Matchbox Twenty Too).

Concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m. Friends from 6:15 or so. Come early and hear the latest installment of the Clark Memorial Library saga.

Also, watch this space for more book, time, and cash donation opportunities around Clarkdale. For more info, contact Jimmy Salmon, or drop a card to Friends of Clark Memorial Library, P.O. Box 301, Clarkdale, AZ 86324.

Mingus on the Hill class reunion

If you attended Mingus on the Hill in Jerome classes 1959 to 1975, you are invited to our multiyear class reunion at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds on September 23, 2017. Cost is $20.00 per person if paid and registered by September 1st. For info, contact Detta @ 949-290-2872 or Becky @ 928-451-6937

Mary Krigbaum art work on display at library

Local author-artist and photographer Mary Krigbaum is holding a display of her current art at the Cottonwood Public Library. Based on her book, The Powers of the Right Brain. She will teach her style of art at Olli in September. The art on display runs through July 31, 2017. Sample of her current work.

The display of her photography runs through August at the same location.

Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance block party It’s the final summer party! The Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance along with Made in Clarkdale are excited to bring you our third and final summer Block Party. We’ll have live music with Dave Joslin sponsored by Four Eight Wineworks and 10-12 Lounge, Clarkdale’s local restaurants will be serving food and we’ll have a beer garden sponsored by Hensley Beverage Company. There’s never a cover and it’s all on Main Street in Historic Downtown Clarkdale.



Join the fun Friday, July 28th from 6-9pm and celebrate summer and all that’s Clarkdale.

Be sure to mark your calendars October 7th for our biggest block party of the year, Clarktoberfest!

Vendor space available for artists, arts & crafts vendors, local businesses, non-profits

Clarktoberfest2017 is not really like Oktoberfest although there is beer involved.

It’s Clarkdale’s unique event, a fall festival that is a street fair/concert/beer garden and a fun time for all and of course live music! This year we are merging “Howl-o-ween”, the Clarkdale dog event, with Clarktoberfest.

There will be lots of fun for dogs, kids and adults with both events in one place and time. More information at our website:http://clarktoberfestaz.com/

Vendor space is available! Vendors will be provided a 10x10 space on the street – you will bring your own tent, tables, chairs, etc.

The cost of the booth space will be $25 with your business license or $30 for those without a business license.

If you are interested in a booth space you can go to http://clarktoberfestaz.com/ and “CLICK” on Participants Forms to complete our online application then mail a check to us or email us at madeinclarkdale2012@gmail.com and we will email back to you a vendor application.

If you have any questions, also email us at madeinclarkdale2012@gmail.com.

YCESA offering Hearing Screening Certification

The Certification class will be offered at the beautiful new Camp Verde Library and be led by our resident Nurse, Jenn Miller.

Class is limited to 20 participants.

https://form.jotformpro.com/71776336080964

Yavapai County Education Service Agency

Support Services

2017 Hearing Screener training for new and renewal Certification

August 4th, 2017

9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Training will take place at the (new) Camp Verde Library - Copper Room

130 Black Bridge Road

Camp Verde, AZ 86322

Children’s free clinic at Sprit of Joy Free school and sports physicals will be available at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, July 29, Aug. 5 and Aug. 12.

Susan Albright, FNP, will be doing the physicals.

With school opening the first week in August, this service will help many students.

Call 634-4102 for more information.

Revolve clothing exchange

Revolve will be open from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 and also on Aug. 5.

Families are asked to bring gently used clothing to exchange for a new or gently used outfit. Based on availability, each child can get a top/shirt, pants/shorts, new underwear and socks every three months, and new shoes every six months.

The start of the school year is a busy time, so extra volunteers are appreciated.

Call 634-4102 for more information.

Alzheimer’s Association support group

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, over five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and as many as 16 million will have the disease in 2050. The Association recommends that support groups for individuals with early stage Alzheimer’s be exclusive to them and separate from their caregivers.

Topics to be discussed will include the first signs individuals noticed of a problem, the diagnosis and adjustment process, relationship changes, changing ways of communicating, and maintaining independence. The group is designed to be a sharing group focused on support; educational resource materials will be available, but day to day life and feelings, issues, concerns, observations are the main focus.

Facilitators for the program include Judith Patton and Barbara Litrell. To sign up for the program, please contact Barbara Litrell, Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley at 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

PWG seeks nominations for Making a Difference Award honoring women

Professional Women’s Group of Northern Arizona announces its first Making a Difference Award and seeks nominations for accomplished women who make a difference as leaders, mentors and advocates.

The award will focus on women who volunteer their time, care for and nurture businesses, organizations, families, friends and communities.

Anyone in the community can nominate a woman to be the recipient of this award. Nominations may be submitted on PWG’s website, www.pwgaz.org/ and are due by Sept. 1 at 5 p.m.

PWG is seeking sponsors who are interested in improving their company or organization’s image, prestige and credibility by supporting the PWG Making a Difference Award.

To register as a sponsor, call Alice Klies at 928-351-7746.

The Making a Difference winner will be announced at PWG’s Oct. 17 meeting beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Cottonwood Recreation Center. Online preregistration is $15 at www.pwgaz.org, including lunch. The cost is $20 at the door without lunch. The event includes networking opportunities, a 50/50 raffle and amazing door prizes.

PWG’s vision is to support, inspire and empower women to action. The purpose of the organization is to promote and enhance development and education of professional women in Sedona and the Verde Valley.

For more information, call Alice Klies at 928-351-7746 or email alice.klies@pwgaz.org.

Cottonwood’s Farmers’ Market

Thursday evenings through Sept. 28, 5 pm to dark at Old Town Activity Park 187 E Pima St, Cottonwood, shop locally grown fruits and vegetables, homemade items and more while listening to fabulous regional musicians.

For vendor information, an entertainment schedule, and more, visit: www.oldtownfarmers.org or ask at the CRC front desk. Please contact Jak at jteel@cottonwoodaz.gov regarding potential sponsorship opportunities.

Thunder Valley Rally

The City of Cottonwood & Law Tigers present Thunder Valley Rally, Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16 featuring: -Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band on Friday and Blue Oyster Cult with Mogollon on Saturday.

Spend the days in historic Old Town Cottonwood touring the shops, vendor villages, beer gardens and two stages. Camping and RV parking will be available onsite at The Freedom Bird Entertainment Park, at Riverfront Park.

The $10 Weekend Bike Passes include street parking and concert entries. The $10 Weekend Concert Pass for those without a motorcycle.

For event updates, vendor applications, camping and Poker Run registration, visit www.thundervalleyrallyaz.com.

Museum’s Fall Arts & Crafts Fair looking for new participants

The Sedona Heritage Museum wants artisans and crafters to know that registration for their Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Fair will soon be available.

Scheduled for Saturday, October 21 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Museum, the show focuses on local and regional artists and craftspeople, and only original handmade items are allowed. Artists and crafters are encouraged to personally interact with shoppers and tell how they make their pieces, where they find their unusual materials or what inspires them.

If you would like to receive registration information, please contact Janeen or Nicole at 9282827038 or info@sedonamuseum.org. The Museum is located at 735 Jordan Rd. in Uptown Sedona, Arizona.

Reservations now accepted for Historic Clear Creek Church

The Camp Verde Historical Society is accepting reservations for use of the Historic Clear Creek Church.

The church is an ideal venue for weddings, memorials and family gatherings. Construction of the church began in 1898 with limestone quarried from the nearby White Hills.

The structure was finished and dedicated in 1903. It was the only church in the Verde Valley at that time.

Information and applications for the use of the church can be obtained at the Camp Verde Historical Society Museum/Visitor’s Center located in Historic Downtown Camp Verde, 435 S. Main Street, Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or call 928-567-9560 during business hours.

Clarkdale’s Concerts in the Park

Clarkdale Community Services is pleased to announce the 2017 Concerts in the Park series. Clarkdale Community Services annually hosts a series of concerts in the Clarkdale Town Park which run throughout the summer months. These concerts are performed from the Town Park gazebo on Saturday evenings and are FREE to the public. This year nine concerts are offered representing a wide variety of genres.

Clarkdale’s 2017 Concerts in the Park Series:

July 29th, 7-9 pm, Missouri Opry Country Legends

August 12th, 7-9 pm, Come Back Buddy

August 26th, 7-9 pm, Shri Blues Band

September 9th, 7-9 pm, Matchbox Twenty Too

The Town has implemented a concert hotline that you can call to hear a recorded message providing the most up to date information including who is scheduled to perform or if the concert has been delayed or cancelled due to weather conditions. The Concert Hotline is 928-639-2492. Also, updates are posted on the Clarkdale Parks and Recreation Facebook page: Clarkdale Parks & Recreation/Clark Memorial Library.

The park is located in the center of the town’s historic district, 1001 Main Street, between 10th and 11th Streets. There is a 50/50 raffle which all proceeds benefit the Concerts in the Park. Vendor spaces are available.



For more information please visit: http://www.clarkdale.az.gov/concerts_in_the_park.htm or contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928) 639-2490 or email: dawn.norman@clarkdale.az.gov.

Sign up begins for Night Photography Classes

The Arizona Natural History Association is featuring an evening of night photography classes with Bob Shuman. Learn how to take stunning landscape photos of the Milky Way over Sedona’s Red Rocks! Class dates are as follows: Saturday, July 29; Tuesday, August 22. All Classes are $40 and start at 7pm. For more information contact Arizona Natural History Association at 928-203-2922.

Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group meets every third Thursday

The Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group - a core group of people personally connected to the autism community – has been expanded to welcome and offer support to parents, family members, and caregivers of people with all special needs.

A support group is the lifeline that can bring emotional respite and assistance to those struggling. Those in the support group are walking the path too, some of them have for several years, and can offer empathy, insight, and suggestions for professional help and resources.

The Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Camp Verde Library from 6-7:30 p.m. We welcome you to join us. No family should have to walk this path alone. Come to a meeting and share, learn, and connect with others who understand.

Family Movies at the Library

On every third Saturday of the month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts family movies in the Youth Services Department. Family friendly movies begin at 10:30 a.m. and are free and open to parents and children of all ages. Please check the Library website at www.ctwpl.info for this Saturday’s family movie title. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.