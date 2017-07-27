Clarkdale’s Cecil and Naoma Tyner celebrate 75th wedding anniversary

A long-time Clarkdale couple will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary with church friends and family Sunday and next week.

Cecil and Naoma Tyner have invited the congregation of Mountain View United Methodist Church Sunday, July 30 to share cake and remberances in the church’s Verde Hall following Sunday’s morning worship service.

Then, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1 and continuing through August 5, the Tyners will host a family reunion where their anniversary will be celebrated.

The Tyners were married Aug. 3, 1942 at Muncie, IN. Cecil is a Navy veteran, serving from February 29145 to March 1946, when he was honorably discharged with a first-class radio license.

Cecil retired from AT&T Telephone Co., after 30 years’ service, having worked at Kansas City, MO, Phoenix and Flagstaff. While working fulltime, he built four houses with help from his wife and three sons.

After retiring, he became an avid woodworker, making many fine pieces, including the altar for Mountain View UMC. Naoma took up painting at age 75, and continues working with crafts with Mountain View’s Angels’ Attic group. The Tyners have been active Mountain View UMC members since 1983.

Among those attending the family reunion will be three sons, a daughter, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. The couple have been Clarkdale residents for 33 years.