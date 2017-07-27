Clarkdale’s Mary Ellen Dunn receives Certified Municipal Clerk designation

Clarkdale Deputy Town Clerk Mary Ellen Dunn has received her Certified Municipal Clerk designation. To earn the CMC designation, a Municipal Clerk must attend extensive education programs and requires pertinent experience in a municipality.

The CMC program prepares the applicants to meet the challenges of the complex role of the Municipal Clerk by providing them with quality education in partnership with institutions of higher learning, as well as state/provincial/national associations.

The education portion of Mary Ellen’s certification progress was achieved primarily through the Ramsey Executive Education Program at ASU’s School of Public Affairs over the past three years.



This, coupled with Mary Ellen’s own outside education endeavors, and her experience working here in Clarkdale, combined to help her achieve the CMC designation.



The Town of Clarkdale appreciates Dunn’s commitment to education, and to enhancing her expertise in the Municipal Clerk’s profession, and congratulate her on this great accomplishment.