If it’s August, it’s back to school time

Summertime brought a little respite for renewal and fun for students and staff members but we are excited and getting ready for another great school year at Big Park Community School.



We are ready for early mornings and a renewed focus upon building the future for our students. Teachers have been working on their rooms and units of instruction for the new school year, while many participated in staff development over the summer.



We will be implementing more of the International Baccalaureate practices throughout the coming year, and our students will continue to contribute to the community locally and internationally. Don’t hesitate to let us know how we can be of service to your organization.



Please note the new start and end times: Big Park instruction begins at 8 a.m. and continues until 2:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.



Fridays, bring an early release for students at 1 p.m. to allow for teacher collaboration and professional development. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be periodic afterschool tutoring, enrichment and sports opportunities throughout the year.





Make a note: Back to School Night is Monday, August 7 from 4:30-6 p.m. Parents and students, come by and meet the teachers, put away supplies and hear about some of the great things planned for the upcoming school year. We are welcoming a few new staff members, but most are returning for another awesome year.

Our previous 6th graders are moving on to Red Rock Junior High and we wish them the best. The classes for Red Rock Junior High and High School will be from 8:15-3:15. Check the website for new bus schedules.



It’s going to be a great year here at Big Park! Thank you, as always, for your support!



