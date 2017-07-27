Obituary: David Williams

David “Coach” Williams passed away peacefully on June 30, 2017 in his home, surrounded by family.



David was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s 3 years ago.

David was born September 3, 1933 in Johnson City, New York to Hayden and Emma Reed Williams.



David is the oldest of four siblings: Dudley Williams, Elizabeth Williams Wedel, and Hayden Williams. David was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Germany in the early 1950’s.



It was during this time that David found his love and passion for sports. When David got out of the Army, he went to college to become a teacher and coach.



From that moment on, David Williams was better known to everyone as “Coach”. Even before he had finished his studies, Coach created many recreational activities for youth around the City of Phoenix.



Coach Williams loved seeing students work hard to achieve their personal goals, both in the classroom and on the field! Some of Coach’s proudest moments include winning a Girls State Basketball Championship, coaching track and field State Champions, and several state Runner-ups in football.

Coach Williams is survived by his wife Margaret (Moss) Williams. David and Margaret had six children; Tina (Miraldi) Abbey, Gia Miraldi, Paul Williams, Mark Miraldi, John Miraldi, and Jennifer (Williams) Jackson with 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life for Coach will be held on August 26th, 2017 at 10 am at Parkside Church (401 Camp Lincoln Rd, Camp Verde, AZ 86322).



A reception will follow at the nearby CVUSD cafeteria.

Information provided by survivors.