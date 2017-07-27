Paul Sullivan logs thousands of miles in the air, and on Red Rock County trails

Flying all over the world is a dream for many of us. Paul Sullivan did it with Delta Airlines for 31 years, and says he really enjoyed it. The best part of the job was being able to fly all over the world when he wasn’t in the captain’s chair, using his airline employee benefit to travel with his family.

Paul grew up in Boston, the son of an Irish fire chief. Following graduation from Northeastern University he enlisted in the Air Force. After Officer Training School at Lackland Air Base in San Antonio, TX, Paul was sent to Reese Air Base in Lubbock, TX for pilot training. Graduating there, he chose to become a pilot instructor and spent his final five years of service preparing pilots for combat.

While in Pilot Training School Paul met and married Lynne, a graduate of Texas Tech University. October 12 will be their 49th anniversary. Their daughter is a professor at the University of North Carolina; their son lives and works in Lubbock. There are four grandkids, two from each of their kids.

A highlight for the Sullivan family was traveling with other families. “I like people. I enjoy doing things with people,” Paul said. Their kids enjoyed seeing new places and experiencing different cultures. Lynne’s favorite place is France; Paul’s is New Zealand (or perhaps Egypt). The kids loved the Caribbean. To this day Paul and Lynne travel with that same close group of friends, minus all the kids. Lynne is a travel writer, authoring several books.

Working from Dallas, Paul was involved coaching his kids’ sports teams. He also played tennis and basketball. One of Paul’s close friends lived next door to Roger Staubach, a Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer. They all played in the same basketball league and Paul has spent many hours on the court in Staubach’s back yard. He says Staubach is the real deal, just as genuinely nice as his reputation....but VERY competitive.

Regularly visiting Sedona over the years Paul once told his son, “This would be a great place to retire.” So they bought a lot. In 2004 they had a home constructed and moved here. Paul was quick to volunteer with many groups including the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council, where he is the liaison to the US Forest Service. His love was hiking so he joined the Sedona Westerners. Soon after he and some friends started The Scouts, a group of more aggressive hikers who spend a lot of time socializing, having dinners, playing pickle ball and just being together.

Logging thousands of hours on the trails around Sedona and recognizing the need for trail maintenance, Paul got involved with the Red Rock Trail Fund. The group raises money which is donated to the US Forest Service for specific local trail projects. It’s a vital program because the USFS’s budget is reduced each year. Without donations and volunteers, access to the unmaintained trails would eventually be cut off. You can donate at www.redrocktrailfund.com.

Jim Cunningham, Jr. is a pastor, husband, father, lover of people, friend, neighbor, counselor, teacher, book collector, and jack-of-all-trades. Meet him here each month to become acquainted with yet another Village resident.