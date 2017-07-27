Sedona Fire District committed to efficient, effective service to community

Sedona Fire District has provided emergency services to our community for over 60 years. We are dedicated professionals who are ready to respond to whatever emergency may arise, and we do so quickly and with the proper personnel, training, tools and equipment.

As your Fire Chief, I have been working with the Governing Board to assess our long-term needs. I believe that developing a long-term plan to assure sustainable, emergency services in our community is a high priority and an expectation for my role. Through staff’s work, and with the assistance of a Board- appointed Citizens Advisory Committee, a list of needs was developed for consideration. The Governing Board has recommended we ask the voters to approve a General Obligation Bond at the November 7, 2017, election.

This action has aroused a group espousing to know the “facts” about SFD. They have been very vocal about financial woes and have alleged mismanagement of SFD by me. I take my position as Fire Chief very seriously, and I can assure you I am not mismanaging the operation. In fact, I was hired by some of the very people accusing me of said mismanagement. My commitment to the health and safety of our community was and remains my primary focus. Being a good steward of tax payer funding and working for long term success is critical to all of us.

The numbers, graphs and comparisons being hawked as accurate are far, far from it. I have asked numerous times to meet with the members of this group so I can explain the numbers and answer questions. Every time the answer has been an emphatic “ Not interested in talking about anything, no interest in meeting about anything”. My belief is that we are in this community to be prepared and ready to provide emergency services to those in need and to make someone who’s having a bad day a little better. We are also responsible to assure preventative efforts are provided to avoid calamity for our community.

Please be assured, I am committed to addressing budget issues. I work each and every day to make sure we are getting the most out of every penny entrusted to us. We are working to build efficient and effective models that will serve our community well after I am no longer the fire chief. Please don’t get me wrong, if given the opportunity, I have a 10-year plan to continue serving our wonderful community in this capacity.



Refuting every mistruth and inaccuracy being presented by some people is simply not possible in the space permitted. But what I can do is meet with you to discuss the facts in a responsible and respectful way; either one-on-one, in a small coffee clutch, a civic group or at your HOA. Please contact me and I will be pleased to review any questions you may have. Your safety is always my highest priority, and I hope to meet with you to clear up any fallacy you may have been told to believe as the truth.

