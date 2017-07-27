Sedona Literacy Center seeks volunteers

A new school year is almost here and the Sedona Literacy Center is looking for a few volunteers to work with a 2nd or 3rd grade student who needs extra help in reading and writing.



This can be a very gratifying and even life-changing experience for both tutor and student! Volunteers come from all backgrounds with the Sedona Literacy Center providing the training, materials and support for everyone to be successful.



Each volunteer will work with the same student in a group setting throughout the tutoring “year” (which is basically from October through March).

Tutoring takes place immediately after school at Big Park Community School on Monday and Wednesday afternoons (except for school holidays) and at West Sedona School on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.



If this sounds like a volunteer opportunity you may want to consider, please attend Sedona Literacy Center’s Tutoring Orientation on Sept 13th, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Parish Hall at St Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 100 Arroyo Pinon Dr., in West Sedona. For those who then decide to volunteer, a workshop will follow on Monday, Sept 18th for Big Park School volunteers and on Tuesday, Sept. 19th for West Sedona School volunteers. For further information or questions, please contact Carolyn Fisher, Director, at sedonaliteracy@yahoo.com or phone 284-4638.



For more on the Sedona Literacy Center’s history and background, please visit their website at www.sedonaliteracy.org.