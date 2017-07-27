A stroll through Old Town Cottonwood

New businesses are popping up in the Old Town section of Cottonwood. We especially were interested in the tasting rooms (wine, that is!)



Five wineries presently are open for business: Pillsbury, Fire Mountain, Arizona Stronghold, Burning Tree Cellars and Merkin Vineyards.

We recommend both the wine and atmosphere at Burning Tree Cellars, located at 1040 N. Main, just before Pizzeria Bocce.



Corey Turnbull and Mitch Levy “specialize in small batch, meticulously maintained boutique wines,” which we find are very smooth. We would recommend particular bottles but you might find them, as did we, “sold out." Availability can be checked out online at Burningningtreecellars.com.

Across the street at 1001 N. Main and in what was most recently Ancient Pillars Greek Restaurant is Merkin Vineyards Tasting Room and Osteria. According the Merkin’s website, Osteria is a gathering place for locals serving regional wine and food with an emphasis on local specialties such as pasta, grilled produce, meat or fish, and often served at shared tables.

The business, like many newer restaurants, are committed to sourcing 100-percent Arizona farms, fields, pastures and trees. Among the principals in this operation are Maynard James Keenan, the winemaker and Chef Christopher Smith.

We have dined there twice and, though reservations are not taken, we’ve had no trouble finding space in a booth or at a community table. We and can still savor the outstanding pasta dishes -- Jeff’s Gnocchi and Suzie’s Cavatelli Pesto.

Our accompanying photo shows a person of great importance to the menu - Shawna, the pasta maker. Experienced and enjoying her position, she makes fresh pasta to meet patron’s orders and stocks the sales shelves with a variety of dried pastas. As for the Merkin wine, we have enjoyed a primarily Sangiovese and Montepulciano constructed red wine named Shinola.

Most recently when we dined there, a very knowledgeable server, Joey, enticed us to select a bottle of wine called Kindred. Since 2011 an “A Team” of Arizona winemakers -- Dos Cabezas, Callaghan, Caduceus Cellars and Iniquis -- have contributed their wines to the blend called Kindred. It was excellent

The accessibility of good to great wine is increasing in Arizona. Having dining possibilities to go along with them is very responsible.