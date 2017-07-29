BACK TO SCHOOL: Mingus changes daily start time

COTTONWOOD – Mingus Union High School District Governing Board approved changes to the school calendar and bell schedule at Tuesday night’s meeting.
“To best meet the professional staff development needs of the faculty, administration recommended weekly early releases in order to continue building strong academic programs,” said Brandi Bateman, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent in a news release.
Weekly early release will be every Wednesday at 1:50 p.m. This change resulted in the need to adjust the schools bell schedule, including changing the start time to 8:20 a.m. The regular end time will remain at 3:20 p.m.
Cottonwood-Oak Creek open houses
• Dr. Daniel Bright and Mountain View Preparatory, Aug. 7, 5 p.m.
• Oak Creek School in Cornville, Aug. 8, 5 p.m.
• Cottonwood Elementary School, Aug. 15, 6 p.m.
• Cottonwood Middle School, Aug. 24, 5:30 p.m.
School bus routes
Bus route information should be available soon on the Cottonwood-Oak Creek District website, www.cocsd.us. If parents have any questions they can contact the transportation department at 928-634-9679.
Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District campuses
Cottonwood Elementary School
Grades 3-5
301 N Willard St, Cottonwood
Phone: (928) 634-2191
Principal -- Jessica Vocca
Cottonwood Middle School
Grades 6-8
Address: 500 E Mingus Ave, Cottonwood
Phone: (928) 634-2231
Principal -- Matthew Schumacher
Dean of Students -- Heather Wacker
Dr Daniel Bright Elementary School
Grades PreK-2
1500 S Monte Tesoro Drive
Phone: (928) 634-7039
Principal -- Nancy Erickson
Mountain View Preparatory
Grades K-8
2939 E Del Rio Drive, Cottonwood
Phone: (928) 649-8144
Principal -- Stephanie Jones
Oak Creek School
Grades PreK-8
11490 Purple Sage Road, Cornville
928-639-5109
Principal -- Christine Griffin
