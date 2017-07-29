BACK TO SCHOOL: Mingus changes daily start time

COTTONWOOD – Mingus Union High School District Governing Board approved changes to the school calendar and bell schedule at Tuesday night’s meeting.

“To best meet the professional staff development needs of the faculty, administration recommended weekly early releases in order to continue building strong academic programs,” said Brandi Bateman, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent in a news release.

Weekly early release will be every Wednesday at 1:50 p.m. This change resulted in the need to adjust the schools bell schedule, including changing the start time to 8:20 a.m. The regular end time will remain at 3:20 p.m.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek open houses

• Dr. Daniel Bright and Mountain View Preparatory, Aug. 7, 5 p.m.

• Oak Creek School in Cornville, Aug. 8, 5 p.m.

• Cottonwood Elementary School, Aug. 15, 6 p.m.

• Cottonwood Middle School, Aug. 24, 5:30 p.m.

School bus routes

Bus route information should be available soon on the Cottonwood-Oak Creek District website, www.cocsd.us. If parents have any questions they can contact the transportation department at 928-634-9679.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District campuses

Cottonwood Elementary School

Grades 3-5

301 N Willard St, Cottonwood

Phone: (928) 634-2191

Principal -- Jessica Vocca

Cottonwood Middle School

Grades 6-8

Address: 500 E Mingus Ave, Cottonwood

Phone: (928) 634-2231

Principal -- Matthew Schumacher

Dean of Students -- Heather Wacker

Dr Daniel Bright Elementary School

Grades PreK-2

1500 S Monte Tesoro Drive

Phone: (928) 634-7039

Principal -- Nancy Erickson

Mountain View Preparatory

Grades K-8

2939 E Del Rio Drive, Cottonwood

Phone: (928) 649-8144

Principal -- Stephanie Jones

Oak Creek School

Grades PreK-8

11490 Purple Sage Road, Cornville

928-639-5109

Principal -- Christine Griffin