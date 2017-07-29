BACK TO SCHOOL: Mingus changes daily start time

    • COTTONWOOD – Mingus Union High School District Governing Board approved changes to the school calendar and bell schedule at Tuesday night’s meeting.

    “To best meet the professional staff development needs of the faculty, administration recommended weekly early releases in order to continue building strong academic programs,” said Brandi Bateman, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent in a news release.

    Weekly early release will be every Wednesday at 1:50 p.m. This change resulted in the need to adjust the schools bell schedule, including changing the start time to 8:20 a.m. The regular end time will remain at 3:20 p.m.

    Cottonwood-Oak Creek open houses

    • Dr. Daniel Bright and Mountain View Preparatory, Aug. 7, 5 p.m.

    • Oak Creek School in Cornville, Aug. 8, 5 p.m.

    • Cottonwood Elementary School, Aug. 15, 6 p.m.

    • Cottonwood Middle School, Aug. 24, 5:30 p.m.

    School bus routes

    Bus route information should be available soon on the Cottonwood-Oak Creek District website, www.cocsd.us. If parents have any questions they can contact the transportation department at 928-634-9679.

    Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District campuses

    Cottonwood Elementary School

    Grades 3-5

    301 N Willard St, Cottonwood

    Phone: (928) 634-2191

    Principal -- Jessica Vocca

    Cottonwood Middle School

    Grades 6-8

    Address: 500 E Mingus Ave, Cottonwood

    Phone: (928) 634-2231

    Principal -- Matthew Schumacher

    Dean of Students -- Heather Wacker

    Dr Daniel Bright Elementary School

    Grades PreK-2

    1500 S Monte Tesoro Drive

    Phone: (928) 634-7039

    Principal -- Nancy Erickson

    Mountain View Preparatory

    Grades K-8

    2939 E Del Rio Drive, Cottonwood

    Phone: (928) 649-8144

    Principal -- Stephanie Jones

    Oak Creek School

    Grades PreK-8

    11490 Purple Sage Road, Cornville

    928-639-5109

    Principal -- Christine Griffin

