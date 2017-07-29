Camp Verde, Clarkdale National Night Out Aug. 1

VERDE VALLEY – Camp Verde and Clarkdale are getting ready for the annual National Night Out event scheduled for Aug. 1.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office is holding their National Night Out Aug. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Main Street and Town Hall. Available will be information on Block Watch, local law enforcement programs, and other community safety information. Free hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, and soda will be provided. There will be a live broadcast by Yavapai Broadcast. Local sponsors include Johnny Rockets, Cliff Castle Casino, and Kiwanis.

The Clarkdale and Jerome Police Departments will host their National Night Out Aug. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Clarkdale Town Park. Free hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, and soda will be provided. Kids’ games and activities, along with a 50/50 raffle and prize raffles are planned. Neighbors and police officers can join forces to promote police-community partnerships, crime prevention, safety, and neighborhood unity.

The Cottonwood Police Department will host their National Night Out Oct. 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kids’ Park near the fairgrounds. Cottonwood’s event is the largest National Night Out in the state.