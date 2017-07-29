Commentary: Drone intrusions threaten public safety, disrupts soundscape, damage natural resources at national monuments

This addresses the use of drone technology by the public at the Montezuma Castle, Montezuma Well subunit, and Tuzigoot National Monuments.

In recent years, the popularity of drones has increased exponentially. Today, a small drone with a mounted camera costs only a few hundred dollars. In an attempt to access, experience and record places like the Montezuma Castle cliff dwelling, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot Pueblo, visitors have attempted to fly drones in the park. It is important that the public knows that launching, landing and operating a drone within a National Park is illegal. There are steep fines associated with the illegal operation of drones on National Park Service land and owners may be financially responsible for any damage to National Park property caused by the operation of their drone.

So, why is flying a drone in a National Park illegal? First, drone restrictions are a safety measure to protect visitors and resources. The National Park Service is responsible for providing visitors at Montezuma Castle, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot with a safe and enjoyable experience.

Currently, there is no way to guarantee that drone operators will fly their machines in a safe manner. Furthermore, most visitors find the use of drones to be an annoying and discourteous distraction and often complain about the presence of drones in and around the park.

Second, the National Park Service is responsible for protecting natural resources and scenery as well as archaeological and historical sites on National Park Service lands. Again, there is no way to guarantee that drone owners will responsibly operate their machines. As a result, drone crashes and resource damage have occurred on National Park Service lands.

On July 20, 2017, a drone crashed into the water at Montezuma Well and sank. This is the second reported crash in the well, but there have probably been more. Because it is not possible to recover drones from the bottom of the well, the plastic, metal and battery packs will forever be submerged. The environmental effects of these objects are not yet known, but their presence most certainly impacts the unique and pristine natural environment.

Montezuma Well is home to endemic animals found nowhere else on planet earth. In fact, the Well contains one of the highest concentration of endemic animals in the entire Southwest! The National Park Service is charged with the protection of Montezuma Well for the benefit of all visitors wishing to experience the area in an unspoiled, natural and quiet state.

The illegal use of drones threatens public safety, disrupts the soundscape, may damage natural resources and archaeological sites and is a nuisance to visitors.

The irony is that people who illegally operate drones at Montezuma Castle, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot are simply trying to enjoy the incredible sites and scenery therein. In doing so, however, they are risking damage to the very things they have come to appreciate. Please help to protect visitors and park resources by refraining from flying a drone on National Park Service lands. If you see a drone at the park, please report it to a National Park Service Ranger.



Dorothy FireCloud is the superintendent of the Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments.