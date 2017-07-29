Jerome police get bump with new town spending plan

JEROME – The Town of Jerome Council adopted the $5.3 million 2017-2018 budget and tax levy July 25. Councilmember Alex Barber was absent from the meeting.

The budget is about a $1.2 million increase from the 2016-2017 budget. There was no increase on the tax levy.

The budget included an increase in police funding. While there were no council members voting in dissent of a police department raise, Police Chief Allen Muma addressed concerns he had heard outside of the meeting.

“Let me tell you, we face a number of suicidal subjects in this town. All of which we handled without death, including ones that were armed,” Muma said.

Muma also pointed out that Jerome Police have handled assaults, burglary, and double the amount of traffic misdemeanors than Clarkdale. Muma also pointed out that there have been no lawsuits for police-specific incidents since he has been chief.

“I’ve done a lot. I don’t mean to toot my own horn, but I guess you’ve got to, sometimes,” Muma said.

The budget also includes an increase in salary for some upper-level management employees. The council discussed how keeping “key talent” in Jerome is critical.

“We’ve tried to maintain our people, we’re going to retire, and we’ll need to replace [those roles,] and draw competent people,” said Council Member Lew Currier.

Mayor Frank Vander Horst expressed that the decision was not made hastily. Salaries were compared to neighboring towns.

“I looked at every single position in town and tried to address the ones that had the discrepancy,” Vander Horst said.

The budget was adopted unanimously.