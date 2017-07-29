Letter: McCain should know best Trump is right on transgender issue

Editor:

Donald Trump’s clumsy political maneuvers aside, John McCain, of all Senators, should know the president is right on the transgender issue.

When I was in the Marine Corps (1958-1962) one of my buddies was serving a 6 month extension of his enlistment because Navy doctors’ determined he had contracted pneumonia due to negligence.

That negligence kept him from performing his duty and the Corps recouped the loss with the extension. At that time, had I decided to get a tattoo which consequently got infected causing me to be unavailable for duty, I could have been busted, court-martialed, or both. In these days of a slimmed down, bare-bones military, every position is vital.

If a transgender individual joins for a three-year hitch, then, after extensive, expensive training, requires military doctors to perform surgery and constant medication and recovery time, his/her unit would suffer from the shortage.

A combat unit, from the Commandant down to the lowest private, is not a social club, it is there to kill people and break things. Military commanders know what lack of unit cohesion can do in combat. Social engine erring in the military is dangerous and unfair to those putting their lives on the line. In his awkward way, Mr. Trump knows that. John McCain should too.

Jim Barber

Mesa