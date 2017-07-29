Letter: Senators show character and courage in this age of party over country

Editor:

The American people owe a debt of gratitude to Senators Collins, Murkowski and Arizona’s own John McCain for their “no” vote on the Republican repeal and replace health care bill.

They have shown character and courage in this age of party over country.

Thank you, Sens Collins, Murkowski and McCain. Now it is time for Republicans and Democrats to work together to improve the Affordable Care Act.

Chris Jensen

Cottonwood